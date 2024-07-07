Montgomery County Commissioners announce first ever countywide Commission for LGBTQIA+ Affairs

NORRISTOWN, Pa. – The Montgomery County Commissioners have announced that they have established the County’s first countywide Commission for LGBTQIA+ Affairs and that the application period is now open for interested volunteers.

The Commission will serve to advise the County on issues and opportunities facing the LGBTQIA+ communities in Montgomery County, including assessing equitable access to current services, and promoting programs to improve quality of live for residents and visitors to the County.

“As decision makers it is our duty to incorporate the perspectives of all members of our community, and today we are taking another step towards inclusive governance,” said Jamila H. Winder, ahair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners. “We want to ensure that our LGBTQIA+ residents, businesses, and allies have their voices heard at the County level. This new Commission offers Montgomery County’s LGBTQIA+ communities a forum for representation and direct input to the County’s policies and programs. We will work closely with the LGBTQIA+ Commission to identify unmet needs in the community, advocate for equality and advancement, and work to eradicate discrimination and bias. To achieve these goals we hope to attract a diverse membership that represents the demographics of our County.”

“The LGBTQIA+ community has seen tremendous progress in achieving equal rights in certain areas in our lifetime – such as military service and the right to marry – but there’s still a way to go,” said Neil Makhija, Montgomery County Commissioner. “We really want a robust Commission that can help advise the County on policies that we can both implement and support in municipalities; lift up those stories in LGBTQIA+ communities to share some of the excellent leadership that we have in the County; and to continue to show that Montgomery County is an inclusive and welcoming space for people.”

“The County seeks valuable input from different demographics within the County through many advisory councils, boards and commissions,” said Tom DiBello, Montgomery County Commissioner. “This includes the Advisory Council to Senior Services, the Commission for Women, the Workforce Development Board, and many more. This new Commission adds another avenue for residents to serve the community and advise on matters that affect them.”

Applications are now open for community members interested in serving a two-year term on the Commission. Applicants will demonstrate their previous involvement in promoting the interests of the LGBTQIA+ communities of Montgomery County. The application period will close on August 3, 2024, and appointments will be made in fall 2024.

For more details on applying to the Commission for LGBTQIA+ Affairs, visit: https://www.montgomerycountypa.gov/4581/LGBTQ-Commission.