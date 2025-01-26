Montgomery County Commissioners release report on 2024 accomplishments

NORRISTOWN, Pa. — The Montgomery County Board of Commissioners has released a new report outlining their major accomplishments from their first year working together as an administration.

The 2024 Year End Report is the first of its kind from the County Commissioners and summarizes their successes as they worked towards key priority areas throughout 2024 – building and supporting Montgomery County’s communities, creating equitable economic opportunities, strengthening public safety and justice, and working towards more open and transparent government.

“Looking at the long list of accomplishments we have, there’s so much to be proud of,” said Neil K. Makhija, the newly elected Chair of the Board of Commissioners. “Historic investments across the board in public safety and public health, and – when it comes to looking after our own employees – paid leave. So many of the things that we’ve done have really set a new standard in Pennsylvania.”

Some of the achievements showcased in the report include:

Material efforts to reduce homelessness by working effectively with municipalities across the County.

Investment into affordable housing opportunities.

Allocating state and federal funding to establish an emergency behavioral health crisis center.

Building and improving sustainable infrastructure projects.

Enacting policies to support working families, including millions of dollars invested into the County’s childcare and expanding paid leave for County employees;

Boosting public safety, public defense, and emergency preparedness; and

Enhanced community outreach and public engagement with voter services.

The report also lists various highlights from across the County’s departments and the County Row Officers over the past 12 months. This report underscores the Board of Commissioners’ commitment to engage with residents about ongoing and completed County projects, and to build transparency regarding the thoughtful stewardship of taxpayer dollars.

“2024 was an exceptional year, and I am deeply proud of the work we achieved together during my first year as chair,” said Jamila H. Winder, vice chair of the Board of Commissioners, who had served as chair throughout 2024. “I am passionate about sustaining and expanding on the work we have done together. And I am confident that as a board, we will carry the same energy and dedication into 2025, working as a cohesive team to achieve our shared goals for the County.”

“I feel that our first year together working as a team was a very successful 2024 and I look forward to us continuing this energy as we go into 2025,” said Tom DiBello, County commissioner. “I think the best asset that Montgomery County has currently is three commissioners who are dedicated to being a team and I think that’s extremely important.”

The full report is available online at: https://www.montgomerycountypa.gov/YearinReview.