Montgomery County Department of Public Safety releases 2023 annual report

EAGLEVILLE, Pa.— The Montgomery County Department of Public Safety has published and released its 2023 Annual Report. Formatted as an ArcGIS StoryMap, the annual report is intended to provide partner agencies and community members with the opportunity to learn about the Department’s work and revisit some important activities and statistics from the past year.

“Thank you to all the stakeholders, responders, and others for your support and assistance during 2023,” said Michael O. Vest, director of the Department of Public Safety (retired May 2024). “MCDPS will continue to strive to be a national model in the public safety community, driven by our dedication to professional service, our core values, and our commitment to the people we serve.”

“Throughout the remainder of 2024, we look forward to building upon the successes of 2023 and learning from its challenges,” said Brian R. McKown, interim director of the Department of Public Safety. “Our mission cannot be successful without the support we receive from the Commissioners’ Office, the first responder community, and the public we serve. Here’s to an exciting and fulfilling year ahead.”

The Department of Public Safety’s mission is to provide the community with highly professional, well-coordinated public safety services through training, education, communications, planning and management of the response to, and recovery from, natural or man-made disasters. They do this primarily by operating the County’s 9-1-1 public safety telephone system and emergency dispatch radio service, through the Office of Emergency Management and the training they provide to fire, law enforcement and emergency medical first responders at their Public Safety Training Campus.

The 2023 Annual Report is available for viewing by the public at https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/67c5f8a61e2f4ea5969640f9399e19a8.