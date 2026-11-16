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8:22 AM / Monday November 16, 2026

16 Nov 2026

Montgomery County kicks off Veterans Month with flag raising ceremony

November 16, 2026 Category: Suburban News Posted by:

Vets raise the flag at the ceremony. (Photo/montgomerycountypa.gov)

NORRISTOWN, Pa. — On November 6, Montgomery County veterans, military families, elected officials, and community members gathered at the Montgomery County Courthouse to mark the start of Veterans Month and recognize the men and women of our nation’s armed forces. The annual Flag Raising Ceremony served as both a tribute to those who have worn the uniform and a reminder of the ongoing responsibility to support veterans after their military service ends.

“From the very beginning of our country to today, our service members have defended the ideals we hold true: democracy, equality, freedom, and opportunity,” said Jamila H. Winder, chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners. “That service is never theirs alone; their families serve and sacrifice right alongside them. We have an obligation as leaders to honor their sacrifice by serving them as they have served us.”

“If we’re going to ask members of the armed services to risk their lives under our country’s flag, we owe them clarity and purpose of the mission they are undertaking, the best training and equipment possible to keep them safe, and leadership that understands the human consequences of conflict,” said Neil K. Makhija, Montgomery County Commissioner. “Veterans know better than anybody else what the true consequences are, and their stories are important for that reason. We need their perspectives in order to give us all perspective.”

Vets proudly display the flags of the various branches of the United States military. (Photo/montgomerycountypa.gov)

“The safety and prosperity we enjoy here in Montgomery County and throughout our nation is built on the service of our veterans — and the service of millions more veterans throughout our nation’s history,” said Thomas DiBello, Montgomery County Commissioner. “Every day, young men and women enlist in the military to protect our liberties and freedoms. And every day, we owe it to them to keep improving how we step up to support them.”

The ceremony began with the Posting of the Colors by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard. The National Anthem was performed by Deputy Sheriff Michael Petriga. Featured speakers were Montgomery County Sheriff Sean Kilkenny; Dr. Katari Brown, a clinical psychologist with the Coatesville Veterans Affairs Medical Center; and Anne Henning-Scheuring, founder of the Hometown Heroes Program.

Vets salute the flag in honor of their fellow service members. (Photo/montgomerycountypa.gov)

The program also included musical performances by the Red Hill Band and presentation of a Veterans Month proclamation to Henning-Scheuring and her family in honor of their commitment to sharing veterans’ stories in Montgomery County.

Montgomery County encourages residents to recognize the veterans in their own communities and learn more about services available to veterans and military families through our Office of Veteran Services.

Contact the Office of Veterans Services by calling: (610) 278-3285 or emailing: [email protected]

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