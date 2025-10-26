Image

Montgomery County launches annual winter donation drives to support local families

October 26, 2025 Category: Suburban News Posted by:

NORRISTOWN, Pa.—The Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services announces the launch of its annual Winter Donation Drives that will support individuals and families in need throughout the colder months and holiday season. This year’s campaign includes three key drives:

Winter coat drive

Dates: September 15, 2025 – January 2, 2026
We are collecting new winter coats only, with the greatest need for men’s sizes and children’s sizes. Also accepted:
• Hats, scarves, gloves
• Blankets
• Small space heaters (electric only)
Drop-off Location —
DeKalb Center Norristown
1430 DeKalb Street | Norristown, PA 19401
(Main entrance off Green Street)
Additional drop-off sites: www.montgomerycountypa.gov/HHSDonations

Thanksgiving food and gift cards drive

Food collection: October 6 – November 14, 2025
Gift card collection: October 6 – November 26, 2025
We are collecting non-perishable food items to help provide Thanksgiving meals, along with $25 gift cards to local grocery stores.
Drop-off locations —
Food donations:
DeKalb Center Norristown
1430 DeKalb Street | Norristown, PA 19401
(Main entrance off Green Street)

Gift cards:

Mail to:
DeKalb Center Norristown, Attn: Veronica Hilghman
1430 DeKalb Street, PO Box 311 | Norristown, PA 19404-0311
Or send e-Gift Cards to: [email protected]
Holiday toy and gift card drive
Dates: November 3 – December 24, 2025

Support low-income families during the holidays by donating new toys and gift cards.

Why gift cards?
• They help match a child’s unique holiday wishes.
• They eliminate concerns about toy recalls and safety.
• They are distributed and monitored by professional caseworker staff.
Drop-off location:
DeKalb Center Norristown
1430 DeKalb Street | Norristown, PA 19401
(Main entrance off Green Street)
Mail gift cards to:
Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services
Attn: Veronica Hilghman
1430 DeKalb Street, PO Box 311
Norristown, PA 19404-0311

For more information or to get involved, please contact Veronica Hilghman at: [email protected] or call: (610) 278-5885.

