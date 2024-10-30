Montgomery County launches public log of ballot deficiencies

NORRISTOWN, Pa. — For the 2024 General Election, Montgomery County is taking a crowdsourcing approach to ensure that every eligible voter has an opportunity to make their voice heard by publishing a list of ballots cast with deficiencies.

For the first time, Montgomery County will be making the list of ballots with errors that may otherwise disqualify the voter’s choices publicly available on the County’s Voter Services website. The list, which will be updated twice a week, will include voters’ names, municipalities, birth years, and the error that may prevent their ballot from being counted.

“It’s unconscionable that ballots from qualified, registered voters get thrown out all — and worse that some counties don’t even tell residents when their vote won’t be counted,” said Neil K. Makhija, chair of the Montgomery County Board of Elections. “Montgomery County will go above and beyond by emailing, calling, and texting voters to let them know there is an issue with their ballot. We’re taking that a step further by making this list public — so that if you see your friend or neighbor who may have cast their ballot incorrectly, you can help them correct it. Voters will be able to file for a cancel and replacement by email, in person in Norristown, at one of our eight satellite offices, or at our mobile voter van. We’re publishing this list while there is still plenty of time for a voter to be issued a replacement to correct any mistakes.”

“We are a community here in Montgomery County, and it takes a community effort to ensure our fullest participation in the democratic process,” said Jamila H. Winder, vice chair of the Montgomery County Board of Elections. “The mistakes that voters make are often simple — maybe they put the wrong date on the return envelope or forgot to use their secrecy ballot. But when we’re counting ballots on Election Day, we’ll be following the letter of the law as outlined by the PA Department of State.”

“As a County, our goal is to ensure that everyone that has the legal right to vote does vote, that we have secure and safe elections, and that we can stand behind these results,” said Tom DiBello, Montgomery County Commissioner. “Historically, the County has provided the list of ballots with deficiencies directly to the local political parties, who have the data and apparatus to reach out to their voters, and that practice will continue.”

The list of ballots with deficiencies, found at: www.montgomerycountypa.gov/4617/Issue-With-Your-Voted-Ballot, will include ballots that are undated or listed with the incorrect date, unsigned, damaged, “naked” or missing the secrecy envelope, or if there is an issue with the voter’s registration status.

To correct most issues, voters who see their names on the list can submit a “Cancel/Replace” form. Their deficient ballot will be voided, and a replacement ballot will be issued. Voters who have outstanding ID verification issues are contacted by Voter Services staff directly.

The deadline for forms to be received by Montgomery County Voter Services via mail or electronically is November 1, 2024. Voters can complete the cancel and replace form in person by November 4, 2024.

If a voter is physically disabled and would like to designate someone to pick up a replacement for them, they must use the Designated Agent Form. The designated agent must come in-person with both the Designated Agent Form and “Cancel/Replace” form completed.

Voters with questions can contact Montgomery County Voter Services at: (610) 278-3280 or email: [email protected]. Voters can also check the PA Department of State’s ballot tracker at: www.pavoterservices.pa.gov/Pages/BallotTracking.aspx to see the status of their ballot.

Visit: montgomerycountypa.gov/voters for office locations and hours, and more.