Montgomery County opens new short-term supportive housing facility in Lansdale

Montgomery County officials, the Todi family and others take a photo in front of the newly opened facility. (Photos/ Montgomery County Commissioners)

LANSDALE, Pa. — Montgomery County Commissioners and partners recently celebrated the grand opening of a new short-term supportive housing facility in Lansdale with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house.

The facility, named Todi’s Place of Hope, will provide home-like transitional housing for adults experiencing homelessness in the Lansdale area. The facility has been a collaborative effort between Montgomery County, the Borough of Lansdale, and human services partner Resources for Human Development (RHD).

“This is the culmination of years of hard work from so many people — our County staff, our municipal partners, [and] everyone who stood up to say this is the right thing to do. This facility is a promise from Montgomery County that every one of our friends and neighbors deserves the basic dignity of shelter, warmth, and a chance to get back on their feet,” said Jamila Winder, chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners. “This new facility represents what can happen when we have support— and action — at the municipal level. You saw the need here in Lansdale — and you stepped up to work with our County team to make a real difference in the lives of those residents.”

Todi’s Place of Hope is named for local residents and businessowners, Nandi and Shashi Todi, who gifted $1 million from the Todi Foundation to fund the project.

(Photo/ Montgomery County Commissioners)

“There is a transformative power in being able to provide basic necessities for members of our community. I have to thank someone who recognizes that — Mr. Nandi Todi of the Todi Foundation,” said Neil Makhija, vice chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners. “The Todi family is providing the first ever philanthropic contribution to our new community foundation. This is an extraordinary example of leadership that we hope many others will follow.”

RHD will provide wraparound services including housing placement, behavioral health support, and employment resources for up to 20 individuals at a time. The facility officially opened on February 23 to accept referrals coordinated by local outreach teams and the County’s Your Way Home partnership.

“We’re not just providing a homeless shelter, we’re providing a facility where people can come in and we can provide them with all the necessary services that will help them,” said Tom DiBello, Montgomery County Commissioner. “We are going to do everything that we can to ensure they can have a bright future. That’s what we set out to do, and that’s what we are doing.”