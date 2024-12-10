Montgomery County Orphans’ Court and the Office of Children and Youth host Adoption Day celebration

One of the happy new adoptive families poses for a photo at the celebration. (Photo/montco.gov)

NORRISTOWN, Pa. – The Montgomery County Orphans’ Court Administration and the Office of Children and Youth recently hosted a special celebration for the adoption finalizations of four local children from foster care. The celebration honored Montgomery County’s new adoptive families while highlighting the importance of foster care, adoption, and providing Montgomery County’s children with the stability and permanency they deserve.

The event was coordinated in observation of National Adoption Day, which takes place annually on the Saturday before Thanksgiving. Its goal is to raise awareness about children in need of loving families and honor those families who have generously welcomed foster children in their homes and hearts. The Montgomery County Commissioners presented a proclamation celebrating today’s adoptions and acknowledging National Adoption Day in Montgomery County.

“Approving adoptions and helping to support formation of families is one of the most important and rewarding actions that Judges take,” said Hon. Lois E. Murphy, Administrative Judge for the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas Orphans’ Court Division. “It is an honor to celebrate these families – the adoptive parents, the children, and the members of the community who have supported them in their journey. It is a special privilege to honor Mary Pugh, Esquire for her years of leadership of the Montgomery Child Advocacy Project and for her outstanding and compassionate advocacy for children.”

The event also thanked Mary Pugh, Esquire, who recently retired as Executive Director of the Montgomery County Child Advocacy Project (MCAP), for 18 years of service to advocating for Montgomery County’s most vulnerable children.

National Adoption Day is a collective effort to raise awareness of children waiting to be adopted from foster care in the United States. More than 108,000 children in the United States foster care system are waiting to be adopted and more than 2,500 children in Pennsylvania are currently awaiting a permanent home.

For more on adoption in Montgomery County, visit: https://www.montgomerycountypa.gov/712/Adoption-Foster-Care.