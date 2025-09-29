Montgomery County recommits $500K investment in food pantries with Nourish Montco funds

Officials, volunteers and stakeholders pose during the presentation, which announced an additional $1.1 million in grant funding to fight food insecurity. Among the grants are $500,000 for local food pantries and $610,000 for local food system infrastructure.

NORRISTOWN, Pa. — Montgomery County officials announced last Friday that an additional $1.1 million in grant funding has been awarded to fight food insecurity, including $500,000 for local food pantries and $610,000 for local food system infrastructure projects. This funding brings the County’s total investment in expanding local food access to over $2.1 million since 2023.

“Grocery prices have surged 25% over recent years, which is a burden for many residents, but especially the 67,000 Montco residents who rely on SNAP benefits,” said Neil K. Makhija, chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners. “These investments reaffirm Montgomery County’s commitment to ensuring every resident has reliable access to healthy, nutritious food. They strengthen the safety net at a time when many families are at risk of going hungry.”

The investment comes at a time when food banks and pantries face shrinking supplies and rising demand. More than $500,000 in federally funded food bank programs were recently cut, and more than 2,300 Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients in the County are expected to lose benefits due to new work requirements.

New this year, the County’s Food Policy Council is also awarding $610,000 to support 13 food infrastructure projects. These include upgrading equipment for pantries and farms; establishing commercial kitchens; training and support for socially disadvantaged farmers, and food waste reduction for business owners.

Highlights of the funded projects include:

Upper Merion Community Cupboard – Acquiring freezers that will enhance pantry operations. $10,000

The Open Link (Pennsburg) – Replacing outdated refrigeration units with commercial equipment for storing fresh produce, meat, and dairy. $14,005

Pennsylvania Horticultural Society – Retrofitting a greenhouse in Norristown Farm Park to expand the Food as Medicine program. $87,039

Gather & Grow Farm (Gilbertsville) – installing infrastructure that extends the growing season. $20,000

Be ReZilient (Pottstown) – Developing a commercial kitchen for education, entrepreneurship, and food access. $90,000

The Best Route (Gilbertsville) – Installing a shared commercial kitchen trailer to support their operations. $41,000

Neighbors Helping Neighbors on the Main Line (Ardmore) – Purchasing a refrigerated van for home food deliveries. $89,000

Manna on Main Street (Lansdale) – Expanding grocery access through a new home delivery program supported by grant funding. $46,000

Jenkintown Food Cupboard – Purchasing additional cold storage to improve food distribution. $60,000

Latinos Norristown PA – Establishing a Spanish-language food handling certification program for Latino restaurant and food service workers. $50,000

Nriife Roots Collective – Developing a hub in Montgomery County for socially disadvantaged food producers. $45,531

College Settlement of Philadelphia (Horsham) – Acquiring kitchen equipment to prepare more meals for visiting school groups. $32,425

Sustainable Business Network of Greater Philadelphia – Expanding the Food Saver Challenge in Montgomery County, helping local restaurants reduce food waste. $25,000

“Through our strong partnership with MAHN and through the Food Policy Council, we are building the relationships and networks to address food insecurity head-on,” said Jamila H. Winder, vice chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners. “We are deeply grateful for the staff, volunteers, and community members who work tirelessly to make food available for those who need it most.”

“Montgomery County is proud to back the people and places that show up when times are tough – our local pantries, farms, community kitchens,” said Commissioner Thomas DiBello. “This funding provides a lifeline for families who need the extra support so they can put food on the table, and it helps these hardworking organizations continue to meet the needs of the community.”

To learn more about the Food Policy Council and how Montgomery County is fighting food insecurity, visit: www.montgomerycountypa.gov/4486/Food-Policy-Programs.