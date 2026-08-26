Montgomery County sues major social media companies to protect youth mental health

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NORRISTOWN, Pa. — Montgomery County has filed a lawsuit against major social media companies, including Meta, Snap, TikTok, and Google, to reduce the negative impact of social media on children’s mental health and well-being.

Social media platforms have been found to contribute to rising rates of anxiety, depression, eating disorders, sleep disorders, loneliness, self-harm, and suicidal ideation among young people. Montgomery County’s 148 public school districts participated in the 2025 Pennsylvania Youth Survey (PAYS), which states “three or more hours of social media usage approximately doubles the risk of depression and anxiety symptoms among youth.” Montgomery County is home to approximately 181,583 minors, according to 2022 population estimates from the U.S. Census, and is the largest jurisdiction in Pennsylvania pursuing litigation against social media companies.

“Parents send their children to school and out into the world hoping they will learn, grow, and thrive,” said Jamila H. Winder, chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners. “But too many young people are struggling with anxiety, depression, self-harm, and other serious mental health challenges. We believe social media companies must be held accountable for the role their products play in harming young people.”

Filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, the lawsuit is part of a broader partnership between the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners and the District Attorney’s Office to proactively identify, investigate, and pursue cases against companies whose actions harm consumers or create illegal costs for taxpayers.

“Montgomery County residents deserve a government willing to fight for them,” said Neil Makhija, Montgomery County Commissioner.

“More than one third of teenagers nationwide say they are on their phones constantly, and this kind of social media usage can double rates of anxiety and depression. When companies profit from products that contribute to a growing youth mental health crisis, we have a responsibility to act. That’s why the County and District Attorney’s Office are working together to protect our residents from harmful products and predatory business practices.”

This litigation is just one part of a broader effort to support young people’s mental health. For example, during the 2025-2026 school year, County-supported programs provided 233 student screenings, facilitated 620 support groups, and offered suicide prevention education for nearly 1,500 students. The County has also expanded the Handle With Care program, a trauma-informed partnership between law enforcement and schools that helps ensure students impacted by traumatic incidents receive appropriate support when they return to school, to five participating school districts.

Later this year, Montgomery County will also open a first-of-its-kind emergency behavioral health crisis center, a 24/7 walk-in facility for residents experiencing mental health or substance use crises.

“Mental health is something that touches every family, every school, and every community,” said Thomas DiBello, Montgomery County Commissioner. “That’s why Montgomery County has worked to expand access to services, support young people, and strengthen our behavioral health system. We’re committed to making sure residents know help is available and that they don’t have to face these challenges alone.”