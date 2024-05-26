Montgomery County to host 6th Annual Pride Flag Raising Ceremony

NORRISTOWN,Pa. — Montgomery County officials will host the County’s 6th annual Pride flag raising ceremony on Monday, June 3 at 10 a.m. outside the Courthouse. The flag raising ceremony marks the beginning of Pride Month and the flag will fly through the end of June.

County officials and employees along with local dignitaries and invited speakers will reflect on the 55th anniversary of the Stonewall riots and the measures that have since been enacted in Montgomery County and Pennsylvania to protect and enshrine the rights of the LGBTQ community. The event is hosted by and coordinated through Montgomery County’s Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

“As Chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners, I feel it’s our responsibility to demonstrate inclusiveness and allyship to our LGBTQ friends and neighbors across Montgomery County,” said Jamila H. Winder, chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners. “Pride Month is an opportunity for us to acknowledge and celebrate our diversity as a County, as well as to recognize the hardships and discrimination the LGBTQ community has faced over the decades.”

In addition to the Montgomery County Commissioners, invited speakers to the June 3 Pride Flag Raising Ceremony include:

Lori Schreiber, Montgomery County Clerk of Courts

Anne Pavone, president, West Norriton Board of Commissioners

Brian Reese-Turner, president, NAACP Main Line Branch

Chad Frame, director, Montgomery County Poet Laureate Program

Pride Month is celebrated in June due to the Stonewall uprising and riots. On June 28, 1969, police raided the Stonewall Inn, a gay establishment in New York City, sparking the modern LGBTQ rights movement in the United States.

Those wishing to celebrate Pride Month are welcome to attend the event on Monday, June 3 at 10 a.m. on the Montgomery County Courthouse lawn, 2 E. Airy Street, Norristown, PA, 19401, at the corner of E. Airy and Swede Streets.