Montgomery County to relocate 9/11 Memorial in advance of 25th anniversary

NORRISTOWN, Pa. — Montgomery County has announced it will move its 9/11 Memorial from the County’s Emergency Operations Center in Eagleville to Elmwood Park in Norristown to make the monument more accessible to the public in advance of the 25th anniversary of September 11, 2001.

“As we approach the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, we remember and honor the victims, first responders, and families whose lives were irrevocably changed,” said Jamila H. Winder, chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners. “Relocating this memorial to a centrally located part of Elmwood Park allows residents of all ages to more easily visit and reflect on this pivotal moment in history. We are deeply appreciative of the Philadelphia Building Trades members, volunteers, and businesses who have generously donated their time, talent, and materials to make this relocation possible, as well as Norristown Municipal Council who voted to provide this beautiful monument a new permanent home.”

Members of the public are invited to watch the procession beginning at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2026, as the monument travels from Eagleville through Lower Providence and West Norriton Townships before arriving in Norristown’s Elmwood Park. Police have established public viewing areas at Elmwood Park in Norristown, Centennial Park in West Norriton Township, and Lower Providence Fire Department. The procession will take approximately 60 minutes. A map of the procession is available here.

In addition to a Norristown Police Department motorcycle escort, the procession will be joined by the Montgomery County Department of Public Safety, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the Norristown Fire Department, and other first responders and representatives across the County.

“Amid the devastation of the 9/11 attacks, many Americans leaned on the strength of their communities to heal and persevere,” said Neil K. Makhija, Montgomery County Commissioner. “The procession and rededication of our 9/11 Memorial, on the 25th anniversary of the national tragedy, is a moment for Montgomery County to reflect on those we lost, honor those who served, and reaffirm our community’s commitment to one another.”

In all, laborers from more than a dozen construction firms and unions volunteered to relocate the monument, coordinated by Darin Maher of IUOE Local 542. Organizations who volunteered time and materials include Barnhart Crane & Rigging; Cement Finishers Union Local 592; Hillis-Carnes Engineering Associates; Haines & Kibblehouse; International Union of Operating Engineers (IUOE) Local 542; Ironworkers Local 401; James D. Morrissey Construction; JDM Materials Co.; Kehoe Construction, LLC; Kell Environmental, LLC; Kreilick Conservation, LLC; Laborers’ International Union of North America (LIUNA) Local Union 332; Pennoni Engineering; Sautter Crane Rental; Scott Contractors; Thackray Crane Services; and Wayne Carmint Landscaping. Staff from Montgomery County and Norristown Municipality, as well as individual volunteers, also contributed to the project.

“It’s remarkable to see all of the volunteers and businesses who are already hard at work preparing Elmwood Park for the arrival of Montgomery County’s 9/11 Memorial,” said Thomas DiBello, Montgomery County Commissioner. “Twenty-five years later, the County and its residents have not forgotten the tragedy of 9/11, and the importance of honoring the victims and first responders. With a monument that is accessible to all members of the public, we can ensure future generations of Montgomery County residents remember what our country and our community lost that day.”

“Norristown is proud to host the County’s 9/11 Memorial in Elmwood Park,” said Rashaad Bates, Norristown Municipal Council president. “This memorial stands as a powerful reminder of how communities come together in moments of tragedy. We are honored to provide a permanent home where residents can gather to remember, reflect, and pay tribute to those whose lives were forever changed on September 11.”

Originally commissioned by the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners in 2003, sculptor Sassana Norton used an I-beam from the North Tower of the World Trade Center as part of an 18-foot monument honoring victims and first responders of the 9/11 attacks. The monument was erected at the Montgomery County Courthouse in September 2005 before its relocation to the Eagleville campus in 2021 due to Courthouse construction.

A rededication ceremony for the Memorial will take place at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 11, 2026, in Elmwood Park, located at 1325 Harding Blvd, Norristown, PA 19401.