Nearly 60K mail-in/absentee ballots have been mailed by Delaware County Bureau of Elections

The ballot drop box at the Government Center in Media is now open; all other County drop boxes will open on October 14.

The Delaware County Bureau of Elections has completed the mailing of approximately 59,700 mail/absentee ballots for the upcoming General Election on November 5, 2024. The Bureau anticipated Delaware County addressees would receive their ballots by October 5. Additionally, the Voter Service Center in Media is open now, six days a week, to help voters apply for and receive mail/absentee ballots in person.

This initial mailing included ballots for voters who applied by September 21. Voters who applied on or before this date and did not receive their ballot by October 5 should contact the Delaware County Election Hotline at: (610) 891-VOTE (8683).

A second batch of roughly 5,500 mail/absentee applications received through September 30 were mailed this week. Additional mail/absentee ballots will be mailed in weekly batches as applications are submitted until the October 29 application deadline.

Returning your ballot

Delaware County voters can return their completed ballots in the following ways:

Govt. Center Ballot Drop Box: Voters can return their ballots immediately at the ballot drop box located on the ground floor of the Government Center Building (201 W. Front Street, Media), which is open 24/7.

Mail: Ballots can also be returned via USPS or other mail delivery services.

Other County Drop Boxes: Starting October 14, voters will have access to over three dozen ballot drop box locations across the county. Most sites will be open 24/7, and the complete list of locations and hours is available at: www.DelcoPA.Gov/Dropbox. Ballots must be received by 8:00 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, November 5.

Steps for returning your mail/absentee ballot

To ensure ballots are counted, voters must properly mark, seal, and return them:

Place the marked ballot in the yellow ‘Secrecy Envelope’ (labeled “Official Election Ballot”). Seal the yellow Secrecy Envelope. Insert the Secrecy Envelope into the purple-and-white Ballot Return Envelope. Seal the purple-and-white Ballot Return Envelope. Sign and date the declaration on the back of the purple-and-white Ballot Return Envelope. Return the ballot via USPS or any Delaware County Ballot Drop Box.

If a mistake is made, or if assistance is needed, voters may contact the Delaware County Election Hotline at: (610) 891-VOTE (8683) or visit the Delaware County Voter Service Center in Media for a replacement ballot.

In-person Voter Service Center for mail/absentee ballots

The Delaware County Voter Service Center, located at 201 W. Front Street in Media, offers in-person voting for registered voters. Voters can visit the center to apply for and cast their ballot in person before Election Day. The Voter Service Center is open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with extended hours on Wednesdays (until 7:00 p.m.) and Saturdays (9:00 a.m. to noon) through Nov. 1.

On Election Day, the Voter Service Center will be open from 7:00 a.m. until polls close at 8:00 p.m.

Important reminders for voters

Mail/absentee ballots are sent only to those who have completed a valid application to vote by mail in 2024. Applications are available on the Delco Votes! website at:www.DelcoPA.Gov/Vote.

Voters may track the status of their ballots on the PA Department of State website at: www.Vote.PA.Gov/MailBallotStatus.

Voters must only return their own ballots, unless assisting a disabled voter or emergency absentee voter, which requires a signed declaration form. This form is available at: www.DelcoPA.Gov/Dropbox.

The Delco Votes! website provides election news, sample ballots, ballot drop box locations, polling site information, and access to forms and livestreams of Board of Elections meetings.