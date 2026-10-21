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12:55 AM / Friday October 23, 2026

21 Oct 2026

‘On Demand’ voting opens, mail ballots sent in Bucks County

October 21, 2026 Category: Suburban News Posted by:

The Bucks County Board of Elections has sent out its first batch of mail ballots and expects those ballots to arrive in voters’ mailboxes in the coming days.

And starting this morning, the County’s seven in-person “on-demand” mail-in ballot locations are open and ready to assist voters who want to vote by mail but might prefer to skip the post office.

Ballots are available “on demand” at the Board of Elections main office in Doylestown, and its satellite offices at the County’s Government Services Centers in Quakertown and Levittown. New for the 2026 General Election, this service is also available at the County’s new temporary election offices at the Warminster Township Free Library and the Upper Bucks, Lower Bucks, and Main campuses of Bucks County Community College.

Hours of operation vary by location, so be sure to check the schedule at: www.BucksCounty.gov/OnDemand before heading to your preferred “on-demand” location.

Each location also features a secure ballot drop box that is staffed during operating hours by a Board of Elections employee. Additional drop boxes will open at libraries throughout Bucks County beginning on Oct. 19.

“On-demand” mail-in voting is just one option available to voters in Bucks County, and voters choosing to vote by mail are not required to apply in person for their ballot. Voters can instead request their ballot online by visiting the Pennsylvania Voter Services website or by mailing a paper application to the Board of Elections.

The last day to request a mail-in ballot is Oct. 27. Voters must return their ballots to the Board of Elections no later than 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3.

As always, voters who prefer to simply cast their ballot on Election Day are welcome to do so at their polling place any time between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. Nov 3.

To learn more about how, when and where to vote in Bucks County, visit: www.BucksCounty.gov/Elections.

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