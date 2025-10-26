Pennsylvania American Water announces $6 million Norristown water main replacement project

NORRISTOWN, Pa. — Pennsylvania American Water recently announced the start of a nearly $6 million water main replacement project that will help improve system reliability for Norristown and East Norriton customers.

“We’re replacing century-old pipes that were never designed for today’s needs,” said Alfonso Rossi, senior project engineer for Pennsylvania American Water. “The new main will allow us to keep more customers in service when work must be done.”

Pennsylvania American Water is replacing more than a mile of small-diameter mains with a new 24-inch line to improve water flow from its Norristown plant to key service areas. The upgrade adds redundancy and reduces the risk of widespread shutdowns during main breaks.

The work zone for the replacement project will extend from West Elm Street along Swede Street, then through Pine, West Brown, Locust, and across Johnson Highway to the East Norriton tanks.

Crews will operate on weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Traffic restrictions will be in place during construction. The company anticipates completing the water main installation, including connecting all customer service lines to the new mains, along with final restoration and paving by summer 2026.

While traffic controls are expected to be limited to single-lane restrictions, any necessary road closures will be coordinated with Norristown, and residents and local businesses will be notified.

During construction, customers might experience temporary service interruptions, discolored water, and/or lower than normal water pressure. Crews will work as quickly as possible to shorten the length of these temporary inconveniences. For worksite safety, Pennsylvania American Water asks that members of the public do not approach its employees or contractors. For more information, contact the company’s Customer Service Organization at: 1-800-565-7292.

This infrastructure upgrade project is not only an important investment in public health and safety; it also helps support the economic health of the community. Economic impact studies show that for every $1 million invested in water infrastructure, upwards of 15 jobs are generated throughout the economy.

Statewide, Pennsylvania American Water invested approximately $675 million in 2024 alone to improve its water and wastewater treatment and pipeline systems, supporting more than 10,125 jobs through these continued investments.