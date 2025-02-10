Short-term housing solution announced for those experiencing homelessness in Pottstown

NORRISTOWN, Pa. —The Montgomery County Commissioners have voted to approve an emergency hoteling program in Pottstown for individuals experiencing homelessness, signaling a continued commitment of Montgomery County to support our most vulnerable residents.

During the January 23 board meeting, the Commissioners authorized the use of 62 rooms at the Days Inn Pottstown to provide safe, temporary housing to individuals experiencing homelessness. Priority will be given to those residing on the properties of Norfolk Southern and the Borough of Pottstown. The announcement expands on the County’s recent efforts to launch a new short-term supportive housing program in Lansdale and invest in five new Code Blue shelters around the County.

“It’s unacceptable that any of our residents are sleeping on the streets, especially during a brutally cold winter. That’s why Montgomery County has and will continue to take steps to address homelessness with compassion and urgency,” said Neil K. Makhija, chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners. “By partnering with the Borough of Pottstown and utilizing existing infrastructure like the Days Inn, we can offer unsheltered individuals the dignity of a safe place to stay while helping them transition to permanent housing.”

The Commissioners also approved emergency funding for Opportunity House to provide 24/7 wraparound services, pending a zoning variance approval from Pottstown. If the zoning variance is approved by the Pottstown Zoning Hearing Board, the County plans to expand the program to a short-term supportive housing model, increasing the lease to as many as 98 rooms and adding on-site services such as permanent housing placement assistance, behavioral health services, and connections to mainstream and community services.

“Housing the unsheltered has been one of my key priorities as a commissioner, and over the last year, I have proudly been advocating that the County use our resources and convening power to bring transitional housing opportunities to residents in need across the County,” said Jamila H. Winder, Vice Chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners. “Today’s vote shows how the County is coming to the table with Pottstown to take actionable steps forward and support those in need. This partnership exemplifies what we can achieve when local government and community stakeholders work together to prioritize the health, safety, and well-being of our most vulnerable residents.”

“Pottstown has long had to shoulder the burden of those experiencing homelessness without the necessary support,” said Thomas DiBello, Montgomery County commissioner. “Now, I’m proud to say that Montgomery County is standing up to help those in need in Pottstown.

I have been a strong advocate for this project for the last year, and I am grateful to those who worked with me, including the staff across the County, Borough of Pottstown, and our community partners, to make this project a reality.”

“The Borough of Pottstown is grateful for the County’s commitment and responsiveness in addressing the immediate needs of our community through this temporary housing solution,” said Justin Keller, Pottstown Borough manager. “This collaborative effort helps bridge the gap in services as we await the completion of the permanent shelter facility. We value the County’s willingness to implement a tailored approach that meets Pottstown’s unique needs during this transitional period, and we look forward to working with them as this project moves forward.”

“We are pleased to partner with the County to provide a safe place to stay for those experiencing homelessness,” Modesto Fiume, president of Opportunity House. “By providing access to basic services including shelter, food, as well as shower and laundry facilities, we are taking care of their immediate need and helping them focus on the next steps. We understand the barriers these individuals face, and our case management team will work diligently to connect them with the resources they need to become sustainably and permanently housed.”

The lease will have an initial six-month term and will cost approximately $669,600.

The January 2024 Point-in-Time (PIT) Count found 55 homeless individuals resided in Pottstown, one of four municipalities in Montgomery County found to have the largest population of homelessness. Year-round, approximately 359 individuals in Pottstown are unsheltered.

Persons experiencing homelessness in Montgomery County can connect to resources by calling the Your Way Home Call Center at: (610) 278-3522.