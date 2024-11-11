Image

10:29 PM / Monday November 11, 2024

10 Nov 2024

Temporary ban on open burning issued for Bucks County

November 10, 2024

The ban prohibits open fires, including the incineration of garbage, leaves, grass, twigs, litter, paper, and other materials whether in burn barrels, fire rings, or on the ground.

The temporary ban comes at the urging of top municipal fire officials from throughout Bucks County who requested the measure in response to the extended period of dry conditions affecting the area.

This ban does not prohibit the use of propane or gas stoves, charcoal briquet grills, or the use of tobacco in any form. Campfires in campgrounds are allowed in fire rings that confine and contain the campfire, and where all flammable materials have been removed for a radius of 5 feet.

Under state law, a violation of this ban is a summary offense punishable by fines starting at $100 for a first offense.

