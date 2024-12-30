Upper Darby Arts & Education Foundation announces approval of ARPA grant for center

UPPER DARBY, Pa. — UDAEF recently shared a statement from Upper Darby Mayor Ed Brown regarding the proposed UDAEF Cultural Arts & Education Center at Barclay Square. With unanimous approval at the December 18 Township Council meeting, Upper Darby Township will honor the original federal ARPA grant of $800,000 in support of this significant community project.

While it has been a long road from the original July 2023 grant award until now, the need for year-round arts and education programming in Upper Darby — as well as a permanent home for the Foundation — is no less profound.

“We are grateful to the mayor, CAO Crandall Jones, Upper Darby Township Council (past and present) and all Township administration officials for coming to this resolution,” said Joe Lunardi, UDAEF board president. “It has been the Foundation’s position from the start that our 50-year partnership with Upper Darby should be collaborative and not adversarial.”

Mayor Brown’s statement on December 18, 2024:

“After careful deliberation with members of the Township Council, we have made the decision to withdraw our appeal to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court concerning the allocation of ARPA funding for the proposed Upper Darby Arts and Education Foundation (UDAEF) Cultural Arts Center at Barclay Square.

“Initially, I had concerns regarding how the funds would be distributed, particularly regarding the emphasis on rent and salaries over youth programming. However, after further reflection, we agree, in the spirit of cooperation and a commitment to champion the interests of our kids and families, to fully support providing this grant to the Arts Center project.

“The collaborative vision shared by Upper Darby Township, the Upper Darby School District and UDAEF has long been a source of pride, especially in regard to the Upper Darby Summer Stage program. Over the past three years, this partnership has been a positive force, enriching the lives of our residents. I remain deeply committed to ensuring that even more children and families in our Township benefit from these remarkable programs.

“To move forward, the Township will work closely with UDAEF to establish a sub-recipient agreement for the Cultural Arts Center. I am confident that our working together will ensure Upper Darby Township families experience the full benefits of our investment in the arts, while fulfilling the promise to enrich our community and provide valuable opportunities for our youth.

“I want to extend my gratitude to all those involved for their ongoing dedication and partnership as we continue to strengthen Upper Darby’s cultural and educational offerings. Together, we will ensure this project serves our community for years to come.”

“We are thrilled that this visionary project is now poised to become a reality for the Upper Darby community,” said Justin Heimbecker, UDAEF executive director. This forward progress is a wonderful holiday gift to our entire community. Our team members are ready to roll up our sleeves and begin this important work with Township officials.”

“In the meantime, we are heartened to be so publicly recognized as a force for good in Upper Darby and beyond,” Lunardi said. “We are equally encouraged by the enormous outpouring of support and dedication from community leaders, parents, alumni and residents.”

The annual Shooting Stars Holiday Spectacular capped off the festive season last weekend at Bonner-Prendie. Looking ahead, the landmark 50th season of Summer Stage at the Upper Darby High School Performing Arts Center promises to continue the tradition of community partnership and performing arts excellence.

A permanent home for the Foundation opens up possibilities for expanded offerings and additional year-round class enrollment opportunities.

For more information, visit: https://www.udfoundation.org.