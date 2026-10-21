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1:14 AM / Friday October 23, 2026

21 Oct 2026

Young announces grant funding for renovation of local park

October 21, 2026 Category: Suburban News Posted by:

Grants also awarded to support urban & community forestry

HARRISBURG, Pa. — State Rep. Regina Young (D-185th Dist.) has announced that $145,000 has been awarded to Colwyn Borough for the rehabilitation and development of Water Street Park. The funding was awarded through the Community Conservation Partnerships Program Grants, which are managed by the PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Bureau of Recreation and Conservation.

The work is expected to include renovation of basketball courts; construction of pedestrian walkways and a parking area; installation of stormwater management measures and fencing; ADA access, landscaping, a project sign, and other related site improvements.

“The folks in Colwyn deserve a modern and safe outdoor space for our young people, families, and seniors to gather, relax, and have fun,” Young said. “Outdoor community spaces help us meet with our neighbors, give young folks an outlet for recreation away from a screen, and provide quiet areas for everyone to unwind and slow down. I’m so happy that Colwyn Borough will be able to move forward with these renovations for Water Street Park.”

Young also pointed to two other grants awarded that will impact areas across Philadelphia:

• $150,000 to the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society to coordinate Urban and Community Forestry in the city of Philadelphia and Southeastern Pennsylvania; engage communities in planting trees and building local tree stewardship capacity in Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties.

• $130,000 to the Philadelphia Department of Parks and Recreation to coordinate and fund an Urban and Community Forestry workforce development program in the city of Philadelphia.

These Community Conservation Partnerships Program Grants are intended to build connections between Pennsylvanians and the outdoors by supporting recreational improvements, natural resource conservation, and community revitalization efforts.

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