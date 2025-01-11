cj speaks… A new day

By cj

It is a new day. God has opened a window in your life.

It is a new day in 2025 — the start of your tomorrow. Those past agendas, resolutions, ideals, opportunities, and dreams you may have set on a pedestal will be forgotten in the first 30 days of the new year.

So, with that being said, it would be wise to just start your day in the Lord.

It is a more proficient and wise choice to begin the day immersed in the peace and stillness of God’s Word.

You create a new day each time you rise to the occasion of what is set before you. Allow this new day to uplift your soul, change your doubtful mind, allow the love of others to infiltrate your life, open the window of forgiveness, and pour out those ugly feelings of your yesterdays.

It is a new day — a day to open up your eyes and see something clearer. It is a new day to venture with a friend or a loved one and discover something new; and fulfill your life the way God intended it. You don’t know what the day will have in store, so walk into it knowing that God has you covered and that the newness of the day will be enough to give you everything you need. You don’t have to seek things that are no longer good — look within yourself and remember that good always lies inside, and that you are the newness of this day through how God directs and guides your walk. He orders your steps each day, and it is up to you to decide on this new day where your feet will go, where your mind will take you, what words will be spoken from your mouth, and what desires will be fulfilled in your heart.

Regardless of what is ahead, understand and know that in this new day, you are able, you are capable, and you can do all things with God in this new year of 2025. Feel the glory and let go of the pains so you can uplift your mind, your body, and your soul, and allow the beginnings of the end to start on this new day. Until next time, peace!

cj is an author, poet, educator, spoken word artist, writer, motivational speaker, and inspirational writer who resides in Philadelphia. If you were moved by this piece, shoot cj a “like” or comment at: [email protected].