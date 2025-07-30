cj speaks… Grief

By cj

I wasn’t sure what was going on with my emotions and my feelings when I celebrated my father’s 88th heavenly birthday until I took a grief walk the previous Sunday. While I knew the date on the calendar, I didn’t have it at the forefront of my mind that it was coming, as crazy as that may sound.

You know, grief is something that we go through — and not just due to a loved going to be with God. Grief is what you experience when there is a shift in your friendships, a change in your job, or when your child says something that totally breaks your heart, or actually does something upsetting. These are all forms of grief.

Grief is not just getting over a death. It is about overcoming whatever has happened in your life and what may be happening right now that you may have to face, and you may have to sit in it until your emotions and feelings dissipate.

Grief defined is the experience of coping with loss. It can accompany any event that disrupts or challenges our sense of normalcy or ourselves. This includes the loss of the connections that define us.

As you can see in that definition, there is so much more to the experience of grief that we do not acknowledge. . It is almost like going through therapy with a good therapist that can help you to unravel, peel back, and rid yourself of whatever those things are that were in your life — the things that were stopping you, haunting you, and causing you whatever you were feeling that sent you to your therapist.

There are people who work as grief coaches. Likewise, there are people who are grieving deeply, but you are unaware of that as you sit with them every day. Sitting with them sometimes reveals your own grief — grief that you didn’t even realize you had.

When I went on that grief walk at Awbury Farm with the goats who live there, I learned within myself the different forms of grief and the many ways we can wash away some of it away. The feelings that I experienced after that walk were dreadful and they lingered after I left. I finally realized what that feeling was — it was my grief. The grief that I have been living in for many years; however, my stone of grief has been turned upside down in the last few months since I turned 60.

So, if you are also grieving — whatever that pain may be, whatever that loss was, or whatever it is yourself witin your life that you must come to grip with in your life, face it head on. Think about your choices, the people you run with, the things you say, the actions you’ve not taken, and all of those grieving situations you avoid dealing with when you talk about nothing with others. In your conversations, nothing allowed you to express your pain or grow. Neither time nor space are available for healing or moving forward. I learned something new about myself this past week. That it is important to look within yourself to try to find something new as well. I learned that Ii is okay to sit and do absolutely nothing — that doing absolutely nothing is something that is a part of your healing. You can also help heal yourself by helping someone else navigate their own grief journey, like by attending a funeral of a loved one or maybe one of someone that you do not know, and allow your grief to be released so that you no longer walk around with the heaviness in your heart.

I sure hope that after reading this article your heart is encouraged, your load is lightened, and you are realizing — as I have realized and am still processing — it is okay to feel your grief, to call it what it is, and then get up and get out and move forward. Do not just keep sitting there.

Make your life enjoyable and choose something different to help yourself to let go of your grief.

Your grief might have been triggered by an animal that you have lost. It could be the trip that was canceled – the one that you were looking so forward to being on. It could just be a choice that you made, and you are now realizing that was not the best option. But one positive choice you can make is to give yourself grace and mercy. You are okay wherever you are in your life, right here, right now — today. Strive to be your best as you navigate your grief, or are stepping into a new zone that is called grief. Whatever it looks like for you, you are going to make it through, because joy is going to come back into your heart eventually.

\Give God the glory and give Him your all — all of your emotions today as you experience a new turning point in your grief. Process. Enjoy your life — do not let it be too deep or too heavy. Until next time, take care…PEACE!

cj is an author, poet, educator, spoken word artist, writer, motivational speaker, and inspirational writer who resides in Philadelphia. If you were moved by this piece, shoot cj a “like” or comment at: [email protected]