cj speaks… Her-Stories

By cj

It is Women’s History Month, a time for women to be celebrated. It is time to glorify and lift up women everywhere in this city, state, nation and around the world for the work that they do, the sacrifices they make, the love they share and the endless prayers they offer.

In fact, the power of that praying grandmother has afforded us the opportunities we are now blessed with, including shattered ceilings, CEOs being created, educators changing the learning landscape, and as psychologists helping so many heal and grow from their past and present wounds.

We have become Ph.D. scholars who are making marks across the nation, lawyers fighting for the rights of many, business owners who are shaping neighborhoods by fostering community connections, wellness coaches that are taking healing into new and powerful directions so that one can achieve in confidence, bodyworks practitioners who are taking the “pings” and loosening up those tightened up muscles — the list goes on and on.

Also among our success stories is that of a stay-at-home mother who chooses to be at home with her children and is blessed with God’s grace that enables her to have that opportunity – one that many are not able to experience.

Women’s History Month celebrates the blessings available to all women, and which form part of our individual “her-stories.”

Every woman has a story — whether you have children or not, whether you have been married or if you are still single, whether if you have been employed or if you are unemployed, whether you have a college degree, just a high school diploma, or just some form of education. It does not matter because God’s love is unconditional in her-story. Her-story of how she lives life, her-story of what she does each and every day, her-story of her survival, and her-story of her gains and losses. As she loves, guides, and supports her friends and family’s hopes and dreams, it’s also “her-story” of inner strength.

She also sees those goals that she set on that dream board that have now been accomplished, and she sees those painful burning ashes of her yesterdays and days that she would rather forget.

Still, not only does her-story not end in March after Women’s History Month ends, it flourishes. The seeds of her life have been planted, and will grow into the fruitful flowers and bold trees that will set a tone for the rest of her life, and for her family, friends, loved ones, and even her enemies. Whatever your story is, let it be a positive addition to your own her-story. Until next time, take care…PEACE!

cj is an author, poet, educator, motivational speaker, broadcaster, and inspirational writer who resides in Philadelphia. cj has been creating and writing for decades with the desire to share with you, the reader, empowering influences. Stay tuned as cj will help shape, uplift, motivate, and change a thought or two. Share your own thoughts and shoot cj a “like” or comment at: [email protected].