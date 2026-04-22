cj speaks… It ain’t easy

By cj

This thing we call life — it ain’t easy. It is filled with ups and downs, disappointments, and pleasurable moments. It is filled with promises, along with the lack of keeping promises, and not to mention love and hurt in marriages and other relationships that end up broken.

This thing we call life is a place where we encounter God, and He blesses us with a new day to rise to the occasion of who we are. Just when you think you have learned more about becoming who God wants you to be, that issue of concern pops up and it is, like, “Wow — it ain’t easy.”

Sometimes, because of whatever is going on at that moment in your life, you come across certain words, feelings, and actions, and can forget that life is not easy. But life was never destined to be easy. God told you when you accepted Him into your life that you are going to have trials and tribulations. It ain’t easy, because hard work transports us to those places that we call our goals. It ain’t easy, yet sometimes, rather than dedicating ourselves to what is truly necessary, we sit back and let someone else do the work. There are some of us who take the easy road, and do not even attempt to make a serious commitment and dedication to ourselves.

Being committed is a choice. It is not going to be easy, but it is going to be worth the trip.

Setting boundaries and rules for yourself is the first step on the journey to self-commitment. You must personally decide where you want to plant your feet and about who you want to be. It ain’t easy — but it is not supposed to be. It requires a commitment to getting up, stepping into the space designed for you, and facing whatever comes your way as you seek God’s will.

All things that are worth having take time. All things that are going to last in your life take time. In life, there are times when you are presented with easy propositions and opportunities that seem to lead to where you should be, yet you are not sure how you got there. This is because God helped you as a result of your long-term commitment and dedication. What you set out to achieve will be rewarded to you.

So, this thing we call life — it ain’t easy. Still, it is worth the effort of embracing the power of “yes” — as in “Yes, you can do it,” “Yes, you are going to make it,” “Yes, you are worthy, and “Yes, it is possible.”

Life is hard, and can be challenging, but there are also many days that are fruitful, happy, and memorable. This thing called life ain’t easy, but God told you that He is there for you, and it is up to you to ask for the things that you need so that you can experience the beauty. Even though it ain’t easy, it is worth the journey called your life. Until next time, take care… PEACE!

cj is an author, poet, educator, motivational speaker, broadcaster, and inspirational writer who resides in Philadelphia. cj has been creating and writing for decades with the desire to share with you, the reader, empowering influences. Stay tuned as cj will help shape, uplift, motivate, and change a thought or two. Share your thoughts and shoot cj a “like” or comment at: [email protected].