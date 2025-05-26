cj speaks… Kindness

By cj

Kindness is defined as being genuinely compassionate, helpful, and considerate towards others, strangers and those you know. It involves acting without expectation of reward or recognition, and focusing on the well-being of others.

Spreading kindness involves helping others and lifting them up in a spirit of camaraderie.

Kindness is stopping at the corner when someone is trying to cross the street. Kindness is patiently waiting for the driver in front to make a left or right turn without beeping our horns. It is becoming harder and harder to experience kindness today — very few people are interested in exhibiting it. We come across more people these days in a rush to get to point A from point B. Even holding the door for each other as we go into stores, then taking turns to enter, is exhibiting everyday kindness to one another. Saying “excuse me,” apologizing for a wrong, and allowing whatever did not work to be corrected are also examples of exhibiting kindness.

Remember when you would see a friend who you would hug, smile at and maybe share some laughter with? It was natural. When it comes to your newer friends, sometimes you have to seek out the same honesty, hospitality, and mutual respect. So, I am not sure if I would call those people friends — they lack the same familiar kindness.

When you set aside a little time and space for someone else so they are able to get up and go, it may take a little longer to get to where you have to go. But that’s just showing consideration for others, putting them first and giving them a pat on the back. Your soul can be changed by exhibiting kindness.

We have a new regime in the White House and another Election Day occurred last Tuesday. Kindness can be practiced in many different ways, even in this difficult climate: through voter education classes, by educators informing their students, and by husbands and wives showing honor and respect to one another. The capacity for that sort of kindness is deeply rooted within all of us.

Sometimes we lose our way in showing kindness to others, especially when we experience the downside of life. Those encounters that we have had with others can cause us to shut down and falter. Yet, some of us take those same experiences and encounters, step forward and choose to continue to walk in kindness, even in the midst of these not so positive transitions. I am not really sure where this road is taking us when it comes down to our tomorrows, but it is hopeful and will help us navigate the roads of today. So, choose to be kind. Show kindness in simple ways, such as by saying hello or pulling out a chair so someone can sit. If you make a mistake, a simple “I am sorry” will work if there’s a wrong that has been committed.

Let’s try to do a little bit better as we embark upon the sixth month of 2025. Let’s look forward to the next days, and dedicate ourselves to exhibiting kindness: giving, showing, sharing, dispelling, and just being simply kind.

Y’all know what that is it has been a while, but we can get back there again — let’s just be kind. Kindness is free, let’s see how far we can go in the next 30 days as I challenge you to record each day how many times you were kind to someone else,to yourself — and even more so, to the people in your family. Alrighty y’all — let us get back to the simple tasks of being kind so we can reap its rewards. It helps build our community. Until next time, take care…PEACE!

cj is an author, poet, educator, spoken word artist, writer, motivational speaker, and inspirational writer who resides in Philadelphia. If you were moved by this piece, shoot cj a “like” or comment at: [email protected].