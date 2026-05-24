cj speaks…Mental health



By cj

May is considered Mental Awareness Month and in our daily lives, mental health is very important. What we choose to do in our daily lives contributes to our mental health. The choices we make, the things that we do, and those places and people we decide to be around can either affect our mental health positively or negatively.

As we experience both positive and negative encounters in our lives, they help us become better individuals, especially when we encounter others. Each day you will cross paths with someone and not know where they have been, what they have experienced, or the hurt they have been through on a daily basis.

Your mental health can be affected in ways you may feel you have no control over. But in actuality, you do have control to make it through the rough times. You may have to seek the assistance, outside of your family and your friends, of a mental health professional who is skilled and experienced. This professional will be able to answer your questions and be able to help you solve those mysteries or uncertainties in your life.

Sometimes you may not realize that a past traumatic experience that is still affecting your psyche will spew out and leave you wondering, why you can’t get it together.

Allow me to share with you, that you do not have to walk alone when it comes to your mental health and finding the help you may need. Sometimes we have to remove things from our lives that are no longer substantial. Sometimes we must stop doing things we did in the past to enable change in your mindset and bring ourselves to a better place.

Some suggestions to help you in your mental health are to find a therapist, exercise and move your body, drink plenty of water, and begin the process of mindfulness along with yoga. Trying natural remedies may also be able to provide some low-cost help as well.

It’s spring, so now you can get outside. Sit around a pond or lake and just meditate on yourself and your life. Meditate on the things that you would like to change, the things you would like to accomplish, and the person you desire to become.

Allow those around you to be able to help you that are equipped to do just that—help you find a way. I am a believer that all things are possible. I am a true believer that you are going to be able to find your answers and the peace that you are in search of within your mind, body, soul and heart. I believe that once you decide that change is imperative to feel better, you will receive what is necessary to help in your healing process.

Never lose face or hope for yourself and who you are as a child of God — He loves you immensely. Hang on tight, give yourself room to breathe, and also grant yourself grace and mercy; you are only human and you are doing your best to work hard every day of your life. Do not allow these hardships to hold you down and keep you insecure within yourself. Seek help and assistance and find the healing that you desire to have in your life today. Until next time, take care….PEACE!

Text HOME to 741741 from anywhere in the United States – 24/7, free, confidential. Crisis Text Line is here for you. A live, trained volunteer Crisis Counselor will receive your text and respond with care and compassion.

cj is an author, poet, educator, motivational speaker, broadcaster, and inspirational writer who resides in Philadelphia. cj has been creating and writing for decades with the desire to share with you, the reader, empowering influences. Stay tuned as cj will help shape, uplift, motivate, and change a thought or two. Share your thoughts and shoot cj a “like” or comment at: [email protected].

Disclaimer: The views, thoughts, and opinions expressed in the article belong solely to the author, and not necessarily to the author’s employer, The Philadelphia Sunday SUN, the author’s organization, committee or other group or individual.