cj speaks… Prayer

By cj

Prayer is a space in time where you choose to sit with the Mother/ Father Lord God. It is a time to ask for relief from the heavy burdens that are weighing you down. It is asking for your heart’s desires. As we fall on our knees and pray on behalf of others, it is our first response to their troubles.

Prayer is what we do when we go to church as a unit, because when two or more come together in the aspect of God, He is present. In some church services, there are more people in a room that you can possibly count. When we spend time in prayer with God, we are hoping for — and expecting — a result. A child in your life that may be in some trouble. There may be a scholarship that you have applied for that you are hoping is awarded to you. You may be seeking a future partner that you hope to spend your life with. Often, that prayer is for yourself just as you go about your daily routine.

Through prayer, we choose to give it to God and step out of our way to allow Him to enter our lives so that we can prosper, grow, and look forward to those things we desire.

When you are doing something wrong or you feel that it is not quite right, seek God in prayer. Ask for His forgiveness in the hopes that whoever you may have offended will forgive you, as well as for those who may have offended you. Turn to Him in prayer for salvation and peace.

Prayer connects us to God when we seek healing and expect answers to our questions. Through it, we can find the assistance we need in our daily lives. Prayer, prayer, and more prayer!

There are times in our lives where we feel that our prayers are not being heard, answered, or may be too much or overwhelming for God. I am here to tell you and share with you from my own personal experiences — there is never too much prayer. God always hears you, and He is always there for you. The act of praying is similar to sitting in a waiting room, waiting patiently for answers to your questions, or solutions to your problems, expecting something wonderful to happen.

It is prayer that will provide true guidance and peace in your life. Peace in your heart, in your soul, and in your mind, keeping you sane in times of lack and uncertainty. As you progress in your life, persevere in prayer, reminding yourself who you are and what you desire. Prayer is always the answer. Until next time, take care…PEACE!

cj is an author, poet, educator, motivational speaker, broadcaster, and inspirational writer who resides in Philadelphia. cj has been creating and writing for decades with the desire to share with you, the reader, empowering influences. Stay tuned as cj will help shape, uplift, motivate, and change a thought or two. Share your thoughts and shoot cj a “like” or comment at: [email protected].