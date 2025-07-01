cj speaks… Prayer

By cj

Dear God,

Thank you, Jesus, for all that you do for me. Thank you, Jesus, for all of your love and forgiveness and your grace in abundance overflowing in mountains and rivers, lakes and streams, with the possibilities of you allowing me to live a full life away from my sins. Me, standing behind you as you uplift me throughout all the stages of my life, as I become who you want me to be. I ask you, Lord, that you watch over my family, my friends, my loved ones, my enemies, and all of their family, friends, loved ones, and enemies today. I ask that you continue to guide our children, my child, and all of the children of this world, the husbands and the wives, the daughters and the sons, the mothers-to-be and the fathers-to-be, the uncles and the aunts, and the whole family, along with the animals that live within families.

I ask you, Lord, to guide our thoughts into harmonious zones with others and allow us to be grounded in your forgiveness when it comes to others, so that they do not continue to see us from where we have been but as we are now, let alone where they are and how they see themselves.

Help us to see each and every person for who they are, and also as someone who desires this for themselves. Let us let go of the tensions, the aggressions, the micro-managements, the favoritisms, the lack of doing, and to just cease being hateful and jealous of one another. Let us not covet what others have and let us continue to look into our own mirrors. Help us to embrace what we do have and accept what God has given us, and what He continues to give just to us.

Amen.

When you receive your blessing, are you able to share it? It is a blessing especially created for you. Others also receive blessings which are created especially for them. However, despite these individual blessings, sometimes it can still be hard to be kind and loving to others due to selfishness, lack of knowledge, the not wanting to care, and — oh wow, I can go on and on and list of what we do not want to be, should not be, or no longer want to be.

Let us begin to walk in the will and the way of God for who He is. He wants to forgive all of us — me, you, them — everyone is a child of God.

Everyone deserves love, forgiveness, and can be more of who God says that they are. So, allow people to be who they are. Accept them. Do not point fingers, or hold onto past aggressions and discomforts — just say, “I am sorry.” Just say, “I forgive you’” and then have prayer. Allow God to mend, heal, and mold the relationship. Only Jesus is perfect — anyone who is reading this article and feels that they are perfect cannot be Jesus, as there is only one. We are all going to make mistakes. We are all going to say things that may be unpleasant and sometimes unkind. We are all going to fall down and get up. Begin by into your own mirror and begin to work on yourself. Strive to become a better person in Jesus, so that when you get to church on Sunday, you can sit on any pew that you desire, speak to anybody that you choose to or share a hug and a kind word.

Let us let go of yesterday and let us begin to look forward to tomorrow with our heads up, feeling good, being good, expecting good, wanting good, and having the best lives ever in Jesus. Until next time, take care…PEACE!

cj is an author, poet, educator, spoken word artist, writer, motivational speaker, and inspirational writer who resides in Philadelphia. If you were moved by this piece, shoot cj a “like” or comment at [email protected].