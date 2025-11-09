cj speaks… Stillness

By cj

Have you found yourself just sitting and meditating in silence, doing absolutely nothing as time passes by? And you realize that you have not been engaged in anything other than yourself? It is in such quiet moments that I feel at peace.

While listening to an episode of Oprah Winfrey’s “Supper Soul Sunday” featuring Eckhart Tolle’s book “Stillness Speaks,” I realized what I had already been doing was in line with his teachings. Tolle’s book advocates just being quiet, freeing the mind, soul and body from the trials and tribulations of the world and allowing one’s mind, soul and body to just be at peace, if only for a few minutes at a time.

Stillness is a way to simply exist, to just do nothing for whatever the timeframe is. It is almost like mindfulness, except mindfulness requires conscious deep breathing. However, stillness has you doing absolutely nothing; no movement, no words, no real thoughts, no disagreements, and no conversations. Just you, God, and the action of nothing, together as one. Imagine yourself sitting in complete silence, eyes open or closed, whether lying down or sitting up.

If you desire to understand what I’m sharing with you, please give it a try and consider how the experience could change your life. It will change in ways that prior to your stillness you may not have ever encountered. Yeah, the stillness of being just within you, by you, intertwined within you, as you are one thing that you can never get away from. You can get a new job, change where you live, or may want to get a whole new vehicle because you no longer like the one you have. Regardless, you are still an entity that you will never be able to run away from. It is important to accept yourself for who you are in order to return to who God created you to be — practicing stillness is one way to do this.

cj is an author, poet, educator, spoken word artist, writer, motivational speaker, and inspirational writer who resides in Philadelphia. If you were moved by this piece, shoot c.j. a “like” or comment at: [email protected].