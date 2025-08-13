cj speaks… Summer

By cj

It’s August—and summer is starting to wind down in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania households and around the nation.

Teachers have returned to work in some cities and states, and children are preparing for school while still celebrating summer. Vacations– time at the beach, family reunions, chilling and maxing and relaxing, opens your lifestyle to all the pleasures and joys which God has blessed you and your family with during these summer months; be thankful.

Given the trials and tribulations taking place in our White House, we expect the person to run the nation in a manner that is fair and conducive to all, not just the financially wealthy. There was a time when traveling all over the world and taking long vacations was open and able for all. Real IDs and passports are now what one must have to travel. Due to this worldwide interruption of the freedom to travel to your heart’s desire, it has caused the summer escapades to be trimmed down as a way to monitor who is going here and there based on income status, and those travel will be limited due to lacking the requirements of traveling status. This will mark a sad time for summer travel.

Summertime is a time when we make it out of our homes and make it into places that we have yet to venture into. We send our children off to summer camps where they can be exposed to different activities, create friendships, and just cleanse our bodies with exercise and sweat. We plan family vacations throughout the year to get together and go somewhere as a family, and just celebrate just being together in the summer.

And then having family reunions coming together once a year, you celebrate one another, you celebrate the passing and memories of those no longer here, and you uplift those that are giving birth to the future of our families.

Summertime is when you shed that heavy weight you carried throughout the months. The winter months are spent trying to pay the bills to keep everything running and food on the table. Spring time is when newness begins; you need new clothes for upcoming proms, cars, and college tuitions of some sort. By the time fall comes back, and the weather becomes cooler, we start to reminisce about the summer as it comes to an end.

As you continue to enjoy summer weather as it winds down to the latter days, God blesses us as we continue to celebrate one another, uplift ourselves and our family members, and as we continue to just enjoy the goodness of God. Let us continue to enjoy one another, let us continue to uplift ourselves in the goodness of summer’s warmth and let us remember the goodness of God as we continue to move in a positive way. Enjoy yourself, enjoy your life, and most of all, continue to enjoy these summer days! Until next time, take care…. PEACE!

cj is an author, poet, educator, spoken word artist, writer, motivational speaker, and inspirational writer who resides in Philadelphia. If you were moved by this piece, shoot cj a “like” or comment at: [email protected]