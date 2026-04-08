cj speaks… The Works of God

By cj

Christians around the world have concluded the 40-day Lenten season of fasting, sacrifice and prayer leading up to the celebration of Jesus’ resurrection from the dead. Muslims recently observed Ramadan, also a time of fasting and prayer, which began on February 18 and ended on March 20 with the celebration of Eid al Fitr.

For Christians, Lent is an opportunity to confess their love for God, and to reflect on the joys they have experienced through His Son, Jesus Christ.

How have these recent observations transformed you? Are you following the guidance outlined in the holy texts you subscribe to as people of all faiths?

As Christians, are you manifesting to the world how Jesus’ death has changed you, in what you believe, and in how you treat others? For believers of color, how has this helped you to strive toward Black excellence?

There was a time when sacrificial lambs given as sin offerings, and “an eye for an eye, and a tooth for a tooth” were remedies prescribed in the first five books of the Hebrew Bible, also known to Christians as the Old Testament. However, after celebrating the Last Supper with his disciples on Maundy Thursday, Jesus himself became the sacrificial lamb in order to save us, and to provide a different perspective of how God’s love and light affects each one of us personally.

The living water of God offered through His Son Jesus has freed us. No longer do we fall short from grace due to the sins that we have committed. All we have to do is repent and ask God for His forgiveness and seek His face so that He can help guide and direct our path. Just reading His Word daily helps to guide our steps. Everything that took place during Holy Week — from Palm Sunday, to His crucifixion on Good Friday, to Easter Sunday, when He rose from the dead — is the result of God’s love in action through Jesus Christ.

As a citizen of this place we call the United States, it is wise and it imperative that you know who you are. You know by way of who you worship how to share the joy of who God is – of who He is, what He does, how He carries you, and how He uplifts your soul. And most importantly, as Christians, how He loves you just as much as He loves His Son. You no longer have to suffer because God allowed His Son to suffer for you.

Do not forget who you belong to, and remind yourself each day that you rise into this world knowing that you can get through whatever that day holds. You can show kindness to others, and you can give love when it is least expected to others, as well as to yourself and family. God has opened up doors where all things are possible. You no longer fall short because of your sins — look up to the hills upon where your help comes from, which allows you to be free in who God has created you to be. Until next time, take care…PEACE!

cj is an author, poet, educator, motivational speaker, broadcaster, and inspirational writer who resides in Philadelphia. cj has been creating and writing for decades with the desire to share with you, the reader, empowering influences. Stay tuned as cj will help shape, uplift, motivate, and change a thought or two. Share your own thoughts and shoot cj a like or comment at: [email protected].