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12:14 AM / Saturday August 1, 2026

20 Jul 2026

cj speaks…

July 20, 2026 Category: SUNrise Posted by:

God, Please Show and Tell Me What it is That I Should Do
©cheryl denise jones denson, mobile, Alabama 2004

God, please show and tell me what it is that I should do
Show me how to help those that are like I was before I knew You
Tell me how to help those that are like I was before I knew You
Show me how to help those who are like me now
Tell me how to help those who are like me now

God, please show and tell me what it is that I should do
Show me how to help those that are like they want to be
Tell me how to help those that are like they want to be
Show me how to help those who are in need of something
Tell me how to help those who are in need of something

God, please show and tell me what it is that I should do
Show me how to help those that are looking for something
Tell me how to help those that are looking for something
Show me how to help those who are seeking You
Tell me how to help those who are seeking You

God, please show and tell me what it is that I should do
Show me how to help others praise and honor You
Tell me how to help others praise and honor You
Show me how to pray
Tell me how to pray

God, please show and tell me what it is that I should
Show me how to be humble, meek and forgiving
Tell me how to be humble, meek and forgiving
Show me how to love and be loved
Tell me how to love and be loved

God, please show tell me what it is that I should do
Show me what it is that You want me to do
Tell me what it is that You want me to do

God, please show and tell me what it is that I should do

Until next time, take care….PEACE!

cj is an author, poet, educator, motivational speaker, broadcaster, and inspirational writer who resides in Philadelphia. cj has been creating and writing for decades with the desire to share with you, the reader, empowering influences. Stay tuned as cj will help shape, uplift, motivate, and change a thought or two. Share your thoughts and shoot cj a “like” or comment at: [email protected].

Disclaimer: The views, thoughts, and opinions expressed in the article belong solely to the author, and not necessarily to the author’s employer, The Philadelphia Sunday SUN, the author’s organization, committee or other group or individual.

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