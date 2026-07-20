cj speaks…

God, Please Show and Tell Me What it is That I Should Do

©cheryl denise jones denson, mobile, Alabama 2004

God, please show and tell me what it is that I should do

Show me how to help those that are like I was before I knew You

Tell me how to help those that are like I was before I knew You

Show me how to help those who are like me now

Tell me how to help those who are like me now

God, please show and tell me what it is that I should do

Show me how to help those that are like they want to be

Tell me how to help those that are like they want to be

Show me how to help those who are in need of something

Tell me how to help those who are in need of something

God, please show and tell me what it is that I should do

Show me how to help those that are looking for something

Tell me how to help those that are looking for something

Show me how to help those who are seeking You

Tell me how to help those who are seeking You

God, please show and tell me what it is that I should do

Show me how to help others praise and honor You

Tell me how to help others praise and honor You

Show me how to pray

Tell me how to pray

God, please show and tell me what it is that I should

Show me how to be humble, meek and forgiving

Tell me how to be humble, meek and forgiving

Show me how to love and be loved

Tell me how to love and be loved

God, please show tell me what it is that I should do

Show me what it is that You want me to do

Tell me what it is that You want me to do

God, please show and tell me what it is that I should do

Until next time, take care….PEACE!

cj is an author, poet, educator, motivational speaker, broadcaster, and inspirational writer who resides in Philadelphia. cj has been creating and writing for decades with the desire to share with you, the reader, empowering influences. Stay tuned as cj will help shape, uplift, motivate, and change a thought or two. Share your thoughts and shoot cj a “like” or comment at: [email protected].

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