cj speaks…Being flabbergasted

By cj

We all encounter “nouns” in our lives — people who we choose to keep company with, places we desire to explore, and things we have either been blessed with or have blessed ourselves with, honestly and legally.

Yet, sometimes when we are interacting with these “nouns” something happens that just causes us to be flabbergasted to the degree where we have no idea of how to react. It is as if our bodies are paralyzed, and we cannot move, let alone determine what is truly going on.

When this happens, what then do we do? Wow. My own experience with this came recently when I encountered someone I would have considered a friend, but was still getting to know, when I realized we are always in the process of getting to know one another.

I would hope that as we move through these experiences we evolve and gain a greater understanding of who we really are We do not want to return to the places where we have been, because those “nouns” are gone for a reason. Those people, places and things which we have simply decided no longer serve us, for whatever reason.

Additionally, as you experience this flabbergasted state of mind as you consider the way that this world is progressing, the laws that are being passed, and how the lack of protest, resistance, and push back in disagreement seems to becoming the norm, it raises new questions. Where are we, which way are we going and how are we getting there? Many people are feeling flabbergasted as the country goes through a period of time where few are voicing their opinions about the dramatic changes in the economy, and those disruptions resulting from the government’s shutdown, which is affecting the lives of many, regardless of who they are or what their position is.

It appears to me that when we first learned about Project 2025, many were flabbergasted, but how can you claim that you are blindsided now, when it has been clearly explained in detail during last year’s presidential election what is going to happen to your people, your people’s descendants, and as the ancestor of descendants you will never know?

Frankly, it is hard not to be flabbergasted as we continue to try to press forward and persevere under the current leadership in this place we call “Amerika.”

All I can say is that the time to make a difference is now. We can no longer afford to remain flabbergasted over the state of things,and need to start speaking up and speaking out. This includes personal situations where we need to maybe walk away from those that cause us to be flabbergasted, emotionless, and not really knowing what to say or do. Let’s make a difference inside ourselves in order to be able to appreciate differences, anticipate changes, and not be flabbergasted when we come together collectively.

I chose to remove myself from the person and those associated with them who have left me so flabbergasted that I’ve decided that I will not celebrate things such as an anniversary of a one-year friendship — it won’t be a priority when it comes down to my existence and life.

Tough decisions? Not always. Living a better life and expecting greater things for yourself — that is always number one, and that should always be at the top of your list of priorities. Remaining in a constant state of being flabbergasted will hold you down — you were created to be free, and to fly high and soar in the wind. Until next time, take care…PEACE!

cj is an author, poet, educator, spoken word artist, writer, motivational speaker, and inspirational writer who resides in Philadelphia. If you were moved by this piece, shoot c.j. a “like” or comment at: [email protected].