cj speaks…Being grateful and sharing a thank you

By cj

When driving on the roads this morning to my school during site visiting, I took a moment to thank God for waking me up today and allowing me to breathe, see, and taste what the world has in store for me. I am not the author of my trials and tribulations. I am the outcome of what those trials and tribulations have determined for my life. For all of that, I offer gratefulness and share a thank you to God.

Last year has ended and as we are entering a new year, I am stepping into a new decade in my life on my birthday in April. Let’s leave the misery of our encounters behind in 2024. Let’s open a new door to what God has for us — the new door in gratefulness and sharing a “thank you, Jesus” for what is ahead. Not knowing what lies ahead, we only see and smell what lies behind us. So, as we walk into this New Year, let’s be grateful and look at the things we have, not the things we desire. Let’s look in the mirror at the joys of our peace and achievements, and let’s feel uplifted in sharing them with the world today through a grateful heart for God and a thank you to Him.

There is not much that can be done without the Creator walking in your life alongside you. There is not much to say or change within your heart and soul without the Lord, without the Creator. As fly as you are, and as much of a goal setter you may be, and as kind and loving as you are to other people, understand that you cannot do any of those things, be who you think you are, and surely can’t go where you think you want to be without God by your side.

By being grateful and sharing a thank you, you will be uplifted as you enter into 2025 and discover all the doors that God will open just for you and who you are. It is the glory of God; it is the thank you of what HE does for you, what He does for me and our families, our friends, our loved ones, and our enemies, along with everything being applied to them. In walking forward, walk in the glory of God, and into the many “thank yous” for who He is today in your life. Be joyous, expect great things, and look forward to all the goodness of God in your life and all that He has to offer — you deserve it all, and it all can be yours. Get into position and be glorified in who you are right now in your life, as your tomorrow is not promised. Until next time, take care…PEACE and Happy New Year 2025!

cj is an author, poet, educator, spoken word artist, writer, motivational speaker, and inspirational writer who resides in Philadelphia. If you were moved by this piece, shoot cj a “like” or comment at: [email protected].