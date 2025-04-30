cj speaks…BLESSINGS



a poem in celebration of National Poetry Month by cj

Ladies and Gentlemen, Gentlemen and Ladies!

This is the season of your blessings

Are you ready to receive all the things that GOD has for you! Do you even know what a blessing is? Do you even realize and understand that the things you have, the places you go, those ideals that you desire. They all come from GOD

You are an instrumental part of your life; however, GOD is the true reign of everything that you do. When you rise in the morning and look into your mirror and brushing your pearly teeth that was God, when you got out that closet and put on that dope dress or that fine suit with those gator shoes and stiletto shoes that was GOD, and when you got to that garage or when you get to the curb of your car and get in and put your key into the ignition and driving to that place wherever it may be, that ain’t nothing but GOD

Do not lose face for this season; this is the season of your blessings. The blessings bestowed upon you trickle down upon all of your children, all of your family members, all of your friends, and especially those enemies. That is why they keep looking at you the way they do, they are trying to figure out, “how come I don’t have what she got or how come I don’t look like him?”

Well the real deal is because you have what you have and you look like you and be happy in the blessings that GOD has given to you, whoever you are, whatever it looks like, get excited in the blessings of GOD

They are all around, each and every step of your day, all around as you are moving in your own way. You see GOD is this creator of so many things; GOD is this doer of whatever is happening right now at this very moment in your life

Do not allow the enemies to cause you to falter or to turn your head around like Lot’s wife and turn into a pillar of salt

As GOD is in the season of blessing, going forward is how we receive. Whatever that day was, whatever happened in that day, baby it is all gone. Let’s look forward and let’s see what is happening next and not what done happened, but what is happening next

Get up out your seat and throw your hands in the air as if you don’t care and let’s give some glory to GOD, come on now get up and let’s give GOD some glory and praise

Can I get a hallelujah! I can’t hear you!

Be blessed everyone and whatever this day has for you because it is not over, you have to wake up into our tomorrow, one day at a time, one moment at a time as today is the present and you are not guaranteed to see what GOD has after this day

So be your best, feel your best, and live this life today as if it were your very last day in this world of turmoil

Be blessed, feel blessed and know that our GOD is all about the blessings in your life!

cj is an author, poet, educator, spoken word artist, writer, motivational speaker, and inspirational writer who resides in Philadelphia. If you were moved by this piece, shoot cj a “like” or comment at: [email protected].