cj speaks…Celebrating in forgiveness for Black History Month

By cj

“This is the day the Lord has made; we will rejoice and be glad in it.” (Psalm 118:24 NKJV)

God has given us this important scripture through His Word. During Black History Month in February, we celebrate forgiveness, but this is something that should be embraced year-round.

The trials and tribulations of our forefathers, foremothers and ancestors have allowed us to be kings and queens as we rise to the occasion of whatever we are to do on that day that God bestows upon us. Always remember where you have come from — your Sankofa — so that you can prosper and move forward into your future, which is your tomorrow. It is your “today” that contains your hopes and dreams as you embrace all that God has for you during this Black History Month of forgiveness. Be your best and show others that just because you are Black does not mean you cannot reach your goals. It does not diminish the fact that throughout the years, our people have already aspired to achieve everything in their lives that they have set out to do.

So as we celebrate Black History Month, we should focus on the forgiveness of past pains and hurts, along with the current situations that we put ourselves in — those that we find ourselves walking through, whether we choose to or not. Keep in mind that God is the Creator of all things, and He is also the one who allows us to grow through our suffering. He allows us to prosper and learn from the painful history that was bestowed upon my people, your people, our people, and all Black people — here in America and around the world.

As you step out today into the celebrations of your own Black History — history that you are making, and of who you are in this world that God has created for us — Be mindful of where you are going. Hold onto the forgiveness of your heart, and always strive to be the best that you can be as you grow into what God wants us to be. Black History is 365, forgiveness is 365, and the loving of yourself and your people is 365. Continue to prosper, embrace growth, and arrive at the places that God has prepared just for me and for you.

Don’t fret, don’t be afraid, and don’t be scared. We are who God says we are, and are some of the most forgiving people. Let us just continue to do all that God says that we can do. These are your joys — this is your day. Now go through it joyfully, expressing forgiveness, while remembering that you are the creation of God. He is who you aspire to be like each day of our celebrating forgiveness in Black History Month. Until next time prosper, be good, and have the peace of God in your life…Amen!

