cj speaks…Celebrations “Philly style” and their consequences

There is a popular saying that says good things come in small packages.

The small but significant month of February in Philadelphia was filled with celebrations, starting with the Eagles’ victory in Super Bowl LIX and the Valentine’s Day victory parade. The rest of the nation held “Philly-style” celebrations as well.

Amid those events, February is also Black History Month, which we celebrate every day, acknowledging African Americans’ rich history.

February had all three of those celebrations squeezed up all in one in a good, small Philly-style package. When it came to the Eagles, the celebration began the night of the playoffs after an incredible win. Fans all over Philly and around the nation celebrated the Birds’ advance to Super Bowl LIX. Then a week later came the Super Bowl LIX game, and the Philadelphia Eagles won again, in a decisive way. More major Philly-style celebrations took place that night. As a matter of fact, I dropped my daughter off to celebrate with her friends.

But as a result of celebrating Philly style — which can be very enthusiastic — there are consequences.

There were the consequences resulting from the actions of those who did not want the team to win, and the consequences resulting from hanging out with friends and family when things happened that were memorable, but not in a good way. But for the most part, there are just positive consequences because of the city’s jubilation over a victory and Philly-style celebration after so many unpleasant and dismal things that it has had to deal with.

It is my desire and hope that the consequences of our behaviors, our choices, and their outcomes are good for us. We know with the Will of God working in our lives that consequences are times when we are placed on punishment, on a learning curve, and are in a place where we have to decide how we live our lives as a result of that consequence.

Finally — on the same day as the victory parade — we celebrated lover’s day, Valentine’s Day — a day that people look forward to dining together and enjoying flowers and other gifts. Although roses are at the top of most lists, I tend to differ — give me something exotic and unusual. Sometimes Valentine’s Day just means giving and receiving small, token gifts or just a card saying “I love you” — it does not have to be expensive or extensive.

Loving me, and loving each other, and loving daily is just that. It is every day — it is daily. There is no way to love on a conditional basis. That would not be love. This is also sometimes the day when many couples decide to go their separate ways, the consequences of this love day being an ending instead of expressing even more love.

There are disappointments for many who don’t do anything on Valentine’s Day, but their expectations are still there. So the lack of that communication produces a consequence that we — that you — and many experience because we choose not to say anything, hear anything, and just treat it as an ordinary day.

So when it comes to good things that come in small packages, this is what Philly has been able to experience in just the last few weeks, not even the entire month. We still have a whole week and a few days to get through in this small month of celebrating Philly style. It has been an awesome time, just celebrating in the Word of God, and an awesome time in celebrating the wins that God has allowed folks to experience.

Last month, with the election of 47 and even today, people are dreading their time of rising because of who is running this country. Do not allow the past to dictate your future. Our past experiences — including last year’s election — can inform us about how to walk and where not to go, but now is the time for us to come together, and to talk about what we should do as a people. As a race of people who continue to win as a result of the consequences of Black history, we must remain rooted in God’s will to remain strong, and conscious of our decisions and choices every month. Even if the lack of receiving and giving love on Valentine’s Day has left us feeling not too good, we should still embrace the many loves and loving celebrations we experienced Philly-style in February.

So as we continue in the days ahead, let’s begin to walk in the consequences of our good behavior of making better choices, of choosing individuals to spend time with that do exert love and in a rounding manner, not a one-way street. Allow the rest of this month to change the focus of how you will allow your life to be dictated for the rest of 2025. Life is good — there is so much to accomplish, and there are so many things to devour as we move into a new month and continue to prosper in 2025. Know that good things come in small packages — you are a package that has been created by God in his hugeness in your small world. Be sure that you are getting out and making a change. Be sure you are receptive to change, and by all means, start enjoying your everyday life in this large world full of many good things. As you look into your mirror and see greatness today, know that you are the apple of God’s eye and that you are loved, you are cherished, and you can make it through this history of your blackness going forth in your life. Go Eagles! Until next time, PeAcE!

