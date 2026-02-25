cj speaks…Generational Curses



By cj

As African Americans, many of us are descendants of enslaved people — not that enslavement was our original starting point, because it was not. In numerous studies, it has been shown that all humanity originated in Africa, which consisted of centuries-old civilizations. Notions of supremacy and control over other human beings are entirely man-made concepts. Africans were captured from their homes in order to disempower them and convince them that they could no longer control their own minds, bodies, and souls.

Throughout history, enslaved people of all races have always been exploited for other’s whims. However, when it comes to African Americans, the tortures encountered through enslavement have been perpetuated in the form of generational curseswhich have affected their descendants for eons, centuries, and decades.

I have personally experienced the power of these generational curses. And like many others, I have inadvertently passed down the negative experiences of those curses to my offspring. What a tragedy for all of us, my offspring and I included. For those that are around us and those that are encountering us, we are all deeply affected by the generational curses of our ancestors. After extensive, deep contemplation, I have endeavored to better myself and rid myself of the generational curses from the immediate household that I grew up in, and the generational curses that I, too, brought into the household that I created.

Do you project generational curses onto someone else while understanding that your primary focus should be on removing the generational curses from your own spirit, soul, and life? How do you choose to respond to those generational curses?

Today is a new day — God will continue to bless you and guide you in your walk. Let us stay in prayer so that we can share in the healing process. Let us stay in prayer so those that we have affected can also be healed — because God loves us all, regardless of what brought us here.

I choose to be healed, and I choose to make a difference. I also hope that that is your choice so that we as Black people, people of color, African Americans, and people in general can start to love again and experience what the word love really means. Until next time, take care…PEACE!

cj is an author, poet, educator, motivational speaker, broadcaster, and inspirational writer who resides in Philadelphia. cj has been creating and writing for decades with the desire to share with you, the reader, empowering influences. Stay tuned as cj helps to shape, uplift, motivate, and change a thought or two. Share your thoughts and shoot cj a “like” or comment at: [email protected].

Disclaimer: The views, thoughts, and opinions expressed in the article belong solely to the author, and not necessarily to the author’s employer, The Philadelphia Sunday SUN, the author’s organization, committee or other group or individual.