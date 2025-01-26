cj speaks…Let freedom ring



By cj

There were two celebrations which took place on January 20 this year – the observation of the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday and inauguration of Donald Trump for the second time. The collision of King’s belief in freedom ringing and the divisiveness of Trump’s new world order threatens that freedom with this new president’s implementation of the policy changes outlined in the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025.

In 1963, Dr. King told us about his dream of freedom where Black boys and girls could come together and sit in the presence of all those around them without having to feel like they have to prove they are more than just marginal people. I include myself as a grown woman no longer sitting with boys and girls, but with women and men who still have challenges.

Letting our freedom ring looks like speaking out when you see a wrong, helping others when they are in need, feeding the homeless as that door gets larger and larger as each year passes, and clothing those who cannot clothe themselves and their families.

We are living in times where sitting in silence is not acceptable. This is a time where creatives must gather and begin to work towards bringing about the healing that is needed and necessary in this upside-down world. Letting freedom ring sounds like the words of the people standing up for one another; looking like making change in the wrong, and trying to do better. I believe that we all fall short in the glory of God, and that we all have the opportunity to repent and change those ways. Letting our freedom ring as we walk, talk, and move together — it has been a long time coming, and we are still waiting to see positive, prosperous, and profound change.

My ancestors, the forefathers and foremothers of my people are still turning in their graves in search of that freedom ring, and the ringing of that bell that means freedom. This would mean no longer do I have to fight, no longer do I have to seek, and no longer do I have to pray and wish and hope for freedom to ring in the world of being people of color. As the tears fall from my eyes, and the hurt continues to break my heart, and as my people continue to suffer in their strive of freedom, when will those doors open?

When does the walk become less treacherous; when will my prayers be answered? All I want is freedom, all my people ask for is fairness; all we are expecting is to be treated with the same dignity, honor and offered the same opportunities as everyone else.

Letting your freedom ring means that you will no longer accept the things that are not good for you, and no longer practice those patterns of behavior that continue to hold you down. Begin to open your own door and let your freedom ring. Begin to seek out opportunities that will let your freedom ring. If you have not done so already, meet up with like-minded individuals who want their freedom to ring. Work in a manner that is going to be prosperous for your grandchildren, your great grandchildren and the future of your family along with those that walk side by side with you in solidarity. We want to let freedom ring beginning today as it tones and tunes into your tomorrows. God told us that if we trust and depend on Him, He will fight our battles, because He is the vindicator in everything we do.

So if you have not started to ring your bell, if you are looking for that stick to ring it, or if you have not even purchased it, then make the change for yourself first and let your freedom ring so that you can step out into the world and help others as we together begin to realize freedom in the ringing of that bell. Dr. King had a dream in the 1960s — as we begin to walk into 2025, let us begin to help one another in letting our freedom ring. Until next time, peace!

cj is an author, poet, educator, spoken word artist, writer, motivational speaker, and inspirational writer who resides in Philadelphia. If you were moved by this piece, shoot cj a “like” or comment at: [email protected]