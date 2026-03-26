cj speaks…The changes in life

By cj

After I rise, I’m faced with days of grief; grief over changes in my life, over my relationships, and loss over gains I’ve made within my life. But as the notorious butterfly I believe that I am, God allows me to go into the chrysalis of change.

Have you heard of the exciting children’s book by Eric Carle, “The Very Hungry Caterpillar”? This book depicts how this hungry caterpillar goes through its life eating everything and gets really big and plump. It is the plump laziness of this caterpillar to just lie around as a chrysalis forms around it—beginning the next season of its change. And within this chrysalis, the foundations that are being put into this caterpillar is similar to my life, the changes of becoming something new within who the caterpillar is…another similar occurrence also happening in my life.

And while in this chrysalis, unbeknownst to any of us, the kind of butterfly that is going to permeate out of this cocoon of life changes. I myself have come out of cocoons on many times within my chrysalis of life where my wings are most beautiful and the changes within myself not necessarily the changes that others may see or feel. Because when the changes of the caterpillar evolves into a beautiful butterfly, you do not always know the stories behind those changes.

Most changes in life are unexpected. Most, if not all, changes in life show on the other side the purpose of God’s intention and the love that God has for you, where He allows you to experience those changes in your life. The dread that you feel while in a change, the uncertainty that you definitely are in because it is unknown, but the outcome of that beauty that you become once you come out of your cocoon’s change in your life.

Those life changing moments when you begin to see your goodness, you begin to feel the excitement of what God is going to offer you. Those changes are not always pleasant, or what you expect, but I will guarantee one thing, when you are on the other side of that change, when you begin to understand of meaning of God’s moves in your life, you become grateful and you become a shining star within yourself not even realizing that it was your time to rise and try your wings as a new butterfly.

As you go out of your doors today; knowing that you are a good person, knowing that God has a plan for your life, and knowing that all things are possible in the changes in your life. It is not for others to always see—they can be judgmental. It is for you to know who you are becoming to feel the changes in your life. In the midst of those changes, learn to grow in glee of acceptance because you are your future, you are the current of what you are doing, and you are God’s child. Until next time, take care….PEACE!

cj is an author, poet, educator, motivational speaker, broadcaster, and inspirational writer who resides in Philadelphia. cj has been creating and writing for decades with the desire to share with you, the reader, empowering influences. Stay tuned as cj will help shape, uplift, motivate, and change a thought or two. Share your own thoughts and shoot cj a “like” or comment at: [email protected].