cj speaks…The lessons in life

By cj

The lessons we encounter in life can sometimes draw our minds into a negative space. They can cause us to think that the person telling us what to correct and what to change is attacking us personally. Some lessons I have learned throughout my life are not about personal failings.

Some life lessons are true stepping stones from one place to the next, and help us see ourselves from a completely different perspective. I do believe that sometimes these lessons come from total strangers. In most cases, we do not even know the names of these individuals as those lessons are bestowed upon us.

I was recently at the Fresh Market on Germantown Avenue, making a return along with a purchase, and the salesperson was not sure how to complete the transaction, so she called on assistance from a colleague. Her colleague expressed doubt and suspicion about my inquiry regarding a sales item that did not show up on my receipt, rather than just following through with what was taking place in front of him. I then shared with this colleague that I would never show a sales ad from another store, which seemed to be what he was insinuating. I hope and pray that the lesson I’ve shared with someone I see often in the grocery store, who I do not know personally, is that not all situations we encounter on any given day are intended to hurt us. Sometimes these lessons are God-centered and God-driven. It is God who has brought you to a place where you can either be the teacher or the student. These encounters can also produce lessons that both people need to learn to grow.

Sometimes, when we look into our mirrors, we wonder why we are still in the same place or not getting the things we are praying for. We wonder even more about why others are obtaining the same things we desire. These life lessons can be great or small. Sometimes we don’t want to learn anything from anyone, let alone follow the same lessons we teach others.

As we choose to be kind in this world, we can make a conscious decision to support others. As we speak and grow, we share what we have learned from the lessons in our lives with one another. How you choose to receive and share those lessons is totally up to you. You can embrace them all, bask in the glory of those revelations, and thank Jesus for bringing those encounters into your life when you have removed the blinders from your eyes and can see that life is worth the walk. As you encounter life’s lessons, embrace life each and every day. Keep your door open — as well as your heart, mind, and your body — to the lessons of life that are coming your way today and always. Be blessed, feel good, and remain open, because God is moving in your life. Until next time, take care… PEACE!

cj is an author, poet, educator, spoken word artist, writer, motivational speaker, and inspirational writer who resides in Philadelphia. If you were moved by this piece, shoot cj a “like” or comment at: [email protected].