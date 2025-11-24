cj speaks…The Seasons of Life

By cj

While driving through Philadelphia this glorious morning, I observed the latest season of leaves and thought about how it relates to the seasons of our lives.

We experience fall, winter, spring, and summer, each lasting about three months — not a particularly long time frame. However, when going through those seasons, the weather can be harsh — at times, damp and cold, or bright and sunny. It can also be unpredictable — cool and pleasant, then turn so hot that we can’t seem to breathe.

Those seasons in your life share similar qualities; people, places, and things that you encounter on a daily basis can determine how you will behave. In life, as in autumn with its many colors, change is constant, especially when a fall leads to a period of waiting for someone to pick them up. So as your life seasons also continue to change on a daily basis, it is up to you, ready or not, to be your best in whatever season of color change that you or those you encounter are experiencing.

When the seasons of your life change, it can cause you to feel so many things; the emotions of your heart of those changing seasons that take place in your life. Marriages happen, families are created; babies grow into young children who become teens, then young adults, while you yourself are going through whatever that season is in front of you that God says that you must experience. It is imperative to know as you are walking through those seasons that it is God who causes those color changing times in your life.

As you continue to pray and ask God to be your deliverer, your carrier, your forgiver, along with being your lover, you are also asking Him to show you the way to get through those seasons of change — the lessons in your life — that we will all experience, because one day in this life is short, although the journeys sometimes seem long. However, all the changes of your life’s seasons are always accompanied by God’s presence.

My only advice to you is to remain joyful despite all the colors in your life, including forgiving yourself when you feel that you can’t make it through those days when those colors are ugly. Allow yourself to just accept what God has for you, be it great or small, be it a good encounter or an encounter you wish to never see or experience again.

Our journey may be scary at times, and sometimes we may feel that it is too difficult and that we just don’t want to do this anymore, but the truth is that God is always there to help us, and He can provide the tools we need to navigate life’s changing colors and seasons.

Be it orange, yellow, green, or that purplish color — I do not know, it might even be red. Whatever color or season you are in, be true to your Black excellence, embracing who you are and what you choose to accomplish or aspire to. Until next time, take care…PEACE!

cj is an author, poet, educator, spoken word artist, writer, motivational speaker, and inspirational writer who resides in Philadelphia. If you were moved by this piece, shoot cj a “like” or comment at [email protected]