cj speaks…The will of God for your life

By cj

Keeping God’s will in mind is the most profound way to guide your daily walk. It is not a grueling encounter, but rather, a joyful movement in your life. As you discover His will for you, you may encounter new experiences, where you explore things you have never touched and are curious to learn what they are. It is about getting out of your comfort zone and trying these things, regardless of whether they are easy or make you feel uncomfortable. You must still do the work.

So, when you seek and find where you fit, be joyful in your journey. Take notice of the dread, but focus on the blessings.

For example, think about couples who share the goodness that God has brought to their marriage. It was the will of God that those two came together, and that they found one another. When God’s will is in the midst of your journey, things prosper and grow. Still, trials and tribulations are also a part of walking with God and moving forward in your life. God did not promise that your life would be easy and that there wouldn’t be faltering moments. God is there for you, but you have to do the work yourself in order to follow his will, and to be in the walk that He has established for you.

As the poet Langston Hughes once observed in his famous poem, “Mother to Son,” oftentimes life “ain’t been no crystal stair.” The challenges are ongoing, but there can still be glorious outcomes resulting from those challenges when you follow God’s will for your life. Be grateful as you harvest the fruits of kindness, self-control, joy, patience, faithfulness, love, gentleness, peace, and goodness.

Consider what happened yesterday and know that God’s will will continue to touch your life today, as it has already done, and as it will continue to do in the future. You will experience that difference when you walk in His will, make better choices, and let go of things that do not align with what He wants for you. And although that crystal stair may not always be clear, God’s will is very clear — it is fluid, and it changes every day. So, as you anticipate great things in your life, expect the will of God to guide the path that you choose, to be a part of your journey, and to provide ongoing prosperity.

You can do all things through Him, because He is the provider and the creator in your life. Be joyful, maybe pick up a little happiness and carry it from time to time, and always forgive others with that same love that God has for you. Until next time, peace!

cj is an author, poet, educator, spoken word artist, writer, motivational speaker, and inspirational writer who resides in Philadelphia. If you were moved by this piece, shoot cj a “like” or comment at: [email protected].