cj speaks…Troubles in Life

October 7, 2024

As a new homeowner, I have discovered new troubles in life. For example, my plumbing system has become clogged with wipes that were not thought about, yet intentionally flushed. As a result, I have a clogged drain. It was pointed out that I wasn’t the one who caused this problem.

Troubles in life come in so many different forms. Sometimes they come as a result of the actions of others. However, sometimes they are the result of the choices we make and the company we keep. These troubles cause us to falter, stumble, and fall.

I know right now as far as I am concerned, I just feel overwhelmed by the responsibilities at hand right in front of me. As a result of my own and others’ choices within my company, I sometimes feel overwhelmed by the choices I am making, overwhelmed in whether they are good choices, and then sometimes, I feel almost underwater due to their outcomes.

It is the will of God in our lives that allows us to dig deep into our souls and rely on that faith that we have embraced. It is this faith that God has allowed us to hold onto, and keep in His presence at all times, each and every day.

Yet, when we face life’s troubles, they can drive us to tears and lead us to indulge in vices we probably don’t need to deal with it all. The reality is that troubles like those caused by clogged pipes are just a part of life. Things are going to happen. Despite circumstances that may cause you to stumble, falter, or fall, God’s will is there to empower you to press forward, envision a bright future, and realize the possibilities that lie ahead.

I personally will continue to walk in faith. My faith will allow me to overcome any and all of those troubles. I am grateful for friends that are in my corner who can help and guide me. They can give me the positive word, and allow me to be free to make my own choices without judgment, whether those choices are good or bad.The reality of it is that my faith is going to see me through and allow me to be everything that God says that I am. You are also going to make it through the troubles in your own lives.. Our faith will guide us., Our love of God will give us the glory and power, and on top of all those things, Hehas already worked it all out. He already has the answer. You and I just have to walk in faith and continue to enjoy our lives, one day at a time.

Enjoy your day, enjoy your life, and rely on your faith as you encounter life’s troubles. Until next time, take care… PEACE!

cj is an author, poet, educator, spoken word artist, writer, motivational speaker, and inspirational writer who resides in Philadelphia. If you were moved by this piece, shoot cj a “like” or comment at: [email protected].

