cj speaks…Unity

By cj

Umoja is a Kwanzaa principle which means unity. The definition of umoja is:

“Umoja (Unity) is the first and foundational principle of the Nguzo Saba for without it, all the other principles suffer. Unity is both a principle and practice of togetherness in all things, for good and of mutual benefit. It is a principled and harmonious togetherness, not simply a being together. This is why value-rootedness is so important, even indispensable.”

This type of unity involves coming together as a people to share a collective vision. As we rise each morning and head out into the world, we are also challenged to accomplish specific tasks for ourselves. Yet, we can always ask for assistance from the community when needed. It is not always possible to accomplish certain tasks on your own.

You could find a mentor, read informative books, or take a few classes. Regardless of your goals or challenges, the unity you find in your community, place of worship, family, friends, and with others will help you achieve them. Although I am unaware of your specific tasks, you know what they are, as does God and a community that may also be aware of your challenges and who may be willing to assist you.

Lately, the spirit of unity in Philadelphia has been tested, as times and neighborhoods change. It is disheartening, but not totally hopeless, as we seek new ways to support each other.

One must determine who they are as individuals, then move forward in the tasks laid out in front of them. When it comes down to the community that you represent, the households that you come from, and the families that you are creating, where do you envision them going? What do you want them to accomplish and to achieve? We have got to rekindle that unity in our community, because without it we are going to struggle even more that what we currently are.

So let us begin walking in our communities in a way that encourages unity. Supporting block captains, making sure streets are being cleaned, and contributing to the parties that are held at the end and beginning of summer — all of this represents building unity in the community. All involve coming together, agreeing and working towards a goal.

Where do you see yourself when it comes down to unity? How do you envision supporting those with a similar mindset in order to accomplish the tasks at hand? No matter what is looks like, the work has to be done. How do you envision this work, and what do you want to see going forward? Until next time, take care… PEACE!

cj is an author, poet, educator, spoken word artist, writer, motivational speaker, and inspirational writer who resides in Philadelphia. If you were moved by this piece, shoot cj a “like” or comment at: [email protected].