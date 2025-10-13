cj speaks…Waiting on God

By cj



Waiting on God can be one of the hardest things to do. God is my Creator and Savior, and in charge of what I need to do in my life. You may have different experiences with waiting on God or how it looks to you. Whenever I wait on God, I experience many things — things that I am not sure of, things that I want, things that have been turbulent, and impatience concerning some of those things I have yet to see, taste, smell, or even feel.

Waiting on God is a task that all saints learn that they must undertake. As I wait on God, I embrace this scripture:

“But those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles: they will run and not grow weary; they will walk and not be faint.” (Isaiah 40:31)

So as I am waiting on God, I have to remind myself often of this scripture — of what the words say, of what they mean, and about the things that I need to do for myself while I wait. Because of my waiting, I have received blessings of great power, ongoing blessings — blessings that continue to show themselves every day.

The act of waiting on God allows you to examine your life, make changes, and grow spiritually, because once God gives you what you were looking for, what will you do with it? How are you going to apply it to your life? It is inevitable that there will be something after that you will have to wait for as well.

Your best effort should be to wait on God in a manner that shows love to others, shows care for those in need, considers their humanity, and shows forgiveness.

Waiting on what it is God will provide, on what it is He is going to show you, and learning to be more patient is the key. You will acquire a special blessing, because now you are a saint who has mastered what waiting looks, feels, and tastes like. It sets the tone for how you will wait on God for other things for the rest of your life.

Be blessed, take it easy, and know that you are a child of the Most High, in Jesus name, Amen. Until next time, take care…PEACE!

cj is an author, poet, educator, spoken word artist, writer, motivational speaker, and inspirational writer who resides in Philadelphia.If you were moved by this piece, shoot “cj” a like or comment at: [email protected]