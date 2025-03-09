cj speaks…Women’s History Month

Young African American women sewing with machines and by hand in the sewing class at the Agricultural and Mechanical College, Greensboro, N.C.

This is a month of celebrating women; our mothers, aunts, sisters, nieces, and grandmothers. Our walk would not have been possible without these women whose prayers guided and directed our way. Their lessons helped to save us from our mistakes and turn them into glorious victories.

Yeah, you know these women — those who we’ve gone to when we needed advice, when we needed correction because of the wrongs we found ourselves in, situations which produced that lost feeling. That lost feeling of not knowing where you’re going, how you’re going to get there, who you are, and what you have to do to become greater than great.

It is those women in our lives who make it whole — it might be a wife who is the epitome of devotion to her husband who runs the house, makes the plans, makes sure that things get done. We serve, uplift, acknowledge, and thank God for all of these women in our lives, because He is the creator of us all. We have examples of fierce leaders from the past — the Sojourner Truths, the Harriet Tubmans. In that spirit, there are also women today who are creating a vast new history. Let us remember to celebrate those women who still walk amongst us on this planet Earth in Amerika. Let us remember to respect, honor, and listen to them when they speak about what is needed today.

During Women’s History Month we celebrate the ancestral foremothers and all that they have done for us. Those women who scrubbed the floors, and cleaned the houses of white women, and put that money to the side so their children were able to go to college.

As we walk around the cities and streets, the towns and villages, the communities and states, let us remember that it took a woman to get us to where we are today. But sometimes, we don’t listen to the woman who bears the children, is abused by a man, or is disrespected by another woman, all based on her gender.

Let us begin to change how we treat women, so that we can continue to love them, and so they can know that they are loved, so that we can continue to appreciate her so she can feel the R E S P E C T. Let us continue to offer forgiveness, so that their hearts, souls, and minds can be healed.

It is that special woman in your life that you miss when she is gone. So continue to uplift her while she is here — give her the flowers, applause, and most of all, give her all the love and grace that she deserves, not just during Women’s History Month, but just as a woman surviving every day in this upside down world.

Women, we love you. Women, we honor you. Women, we uphold you. Women, we feel that you are the right of the many wrongs that are bestowed upon you. Continue to walk with your head up high, your chest out, and your lips puckered, because we are about to kiss you during this Women’s History Month in joy, in love, in hope, in forgiveness, and in honor of what God continues to give and do for you as a woman. Until next time, Peace!

cj is an author, poet, educator, spoken word artist, writer, motivational speaker, and inspirational writer who resides in Philadelphia. If you were moved by this piece, shoot cj a “like” or comment at: [email protected].