cj speaks…Year-end thoughts and new beginnings

2024 has been a year of so many ups, downs, and all-around occurrences. What are you reflecting upon as 2024 draws to a close? What were the desires of your heart that you worked toward? Were you able to reach any of those desires? As the new year approaches, what do you see ahead for yourself? What are you looking forward to?

This year may have brought about negativity due to your own actions, which you need to leave behind. These actions are a liability you risk taking into the new year, disrupting your life journey. You can transform the missteps of 2024 into lessons that help elevate your life in 2025.

As you persevere, leaving the negative things behind is the greatest gift that you could ever give yourself. It allows you to enter 2025 and accept what is within its new doors — the many blessings that God has for you. The blessings could come from your employer, from your entrepreneurial pursuits, or from the partnerships that you make along the way. As a result of these encounters, your hard work and efforts bear fruit and produce growth.

Let’s walk forward knowing a lot is coming our way — God has the final say as to what form these blessings will take. We will be able to make it through together in 2025, one day at a time, one hand to hold, one heart to love, and all the hopes for everything that we all choose to do to become and accomplish.

As you anticipate what is ahead, take moments of silence and stillness to help you reflect on 2024. Reflect on the things that you want to let go of, those things that you want to take with you, and the things in your thoughts that you have yet to touch. Look forward to 2025 to bring solutions to those unfulfilled things, what I like to call the “nouns” in your life: people, places, along with things. Look forward to the goodness that is bestowed upon you– that God is blessing upon your head, that your feet are going to be able to walk through, and that your heart is going to able to feel the immersing fire in your fierceness as your soul continues to heal.

Strive forward, work hard to reach your goals, and forgive yourself if you did not quite accomplish what you set for that day because, with the Will of God, there will be a tomorrow. Just don’t make it a habit of putting it off from day to day. Then finally breathe, relax, chill, and say “no” and “it is okay” as 2025 is coming your way. Get in place, be prepared, and catch all of those blessings that God has for you, because they are coming. 2025 is going to be a new year of what God is going to show you in who you are. So review those thoughts of 2024 and have glorious expectations for 2025. Until next time, take care…PEACE!

