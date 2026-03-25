Making history

In a year where American history is being celebrated, Philadelphia’s Muslim community will be making some of its own when it commemorates the end of the holy month of Ramadan at Philadelphia.

By Denise Clay-Murray

Unless you’ve been hiding under a rock these days, you know that the United States is celebrating its 250th anniversary this year.

But what you might not know is that Muslims have always been a part of America’s history. According to the Encyclopedia of Greater Philadelphia, many of the enslaved West Africans that were forced onto ships and brought to this country practiced Islam. You can also see proof of this at the Museum of the American Revolution.

On Friday, the Philadelphia Ramadan and Eid Fund will add to the history of Muslims in Philadelphia when it hosts the inaugural Eid al Fitr dinner in the Mayor’s Reception Room in Philadelphia’s City Hall.

Mayor Cherelle Parker will be joining Maryum Ali, daughter of the late boxing champion Muhammad Ali, New York City Councilman Yusef Salaam, exonerated member of the Central Park Five, Council President Kenyatta Johnson, Rep. Jordan Harris, State Sen. Sharif Street, Councilmembers Curtis Jones Jr. and Nina Ahmad and Pennsylvania Secretary of Policy and Planning Akbar Hossain as part of the event. The evening will begin with a networking mocktail happy hour at 5:30 p.m.

For over a decade, City Hall has played host to an Iftar gathering, but a late February snowstorm led to a change in plans, said Salima Suswell, founder and executive director of the Philadelphia Ramadan and Eid Fund.

It’s a chance for connection, she said.

Salima Suswell

“I think the community is really excited about the opportunity to come together in some of the most powerful walls in our city, and for our religion to be celebrated and uplifted in such a major way,” Suswell said. “We’ve been doing this annual event at City Hall for almost 15 years, and it’s one of the most popular and well attended events in the Philadelphia Muslim community annually.”

Like the annual Iftar, the Eid dinner is a fundraiser for the non-profit organization. The Philadelphia Ramadan and Eid Fund helps families connect with assistance year-round and has also worked with the School District of Philadelphia to ensure Muslim students have the accommodations to attend school and practice their religion and to develop after-school programs, Suswell said.

Through the fund’s Giving Circle program, families around the city were able to have everything they needed to celebrate Ramadan. From clothing from Tooba Fashions and Books to family dinners provided by the Nicetown Halal Eatery to toys and other gifts, families were able to enjoy the season with loved ones. In addition, the fund partnered with Drexel University’s Muslim Students Association to co-sponsor a toy drive for Muslim children at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

The fund also collaborated with the Elevation Project to hold Iftars for both the men and the women at the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center.

Tickets for City Hall’s first Eid dinner are $150. To get yours, visit: https://bit.ly/PhillyCityHallIftar2026.