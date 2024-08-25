Cybercriminals are attacking rural communities: Here’s how to help

BPT

Cybercriminals are increasingly attacking rural hospitals across America, posing a direct threat to patients. For many Americans living in rural areas, the nearest emergency room may be miles and miles away — and in an emergency, every second counts. Cyberattacks can disrupt the essential operations of hospitals, leaving people at risk.

These attacks are increasing in number: In 2023, the healthcare sector reported more ransomware attacks than any other critical infrastructure sector, and attacks involving ransomware against the healthcare sector were up nearly 130%.

Cybercriminals are also increasingly targeting rural communities, where digital defenses may not be as robust due to resource constraints. These attacks can be devastating, particularly to smaller, independent hospitals with limited means of protecting themselves.

When a rural hospital falls victim to a cyberattack, it’s not just the institution that suffers; the entire community feels the ripple effect. Just last year, an Illinois hospital permanently shut its doors partly due to a devastating ransomware attack. NBC News reported that because of the hospital closure, some residents are now more than thirty minutes away from emergency services.

Here are three ways people in rural communities can help:

Strengthen rural hospital cybersecurity

Hospitals need tools to protect themselves. That’s why the White House along with cybersecurity experts like Microsoft, are providing free and low-cost resources available to every rural hospital across the nation. This includes advanced security products along with free cybersecurity assessments and free training for frontline and IT staff. Rural hospitals can sign up for the program or learn more at nonprofits.TSI.microsoft.com/security-program-for-rural-hospitals.

Explore a cybersecurity career

America is facing a cybersecurity skills crisis. There simply aren’t enough people with the skills to defend against cybersecurity attacks: There are nearly half a million job openings requesting cybersecurity skills, but there are only 85 cybersecurity workers available for every 100 cybersecurity jobs demanded by employers, according to Cyberseek.

Anyone, anywhere can take advantage of the opportunity and start a career in cybersecurity. Building the skills necessary is easier than ever, especially given the free classes and tools available. For example, the Career Essentials in Cybersecurity learning path from LinkedIn and Microsoft allows you to earn professional certification in the field.

Protect yourself

Rural communities can protect themselves by strengthening vital infrastructure and hiring cybersecurity professionals, but the most important step is personal. Whether you work in a hospital or elsewhere, it’s critical to understand cybersecurity threats and prepare yourself.

Cyberscams are a pervasive threat in our increasingly connected world, and no one is immune to their risk. These scams, often disguised as tech support, prey on the unsuspecting, exploiting trust and causing harm. It’s essential to be vigilant and informed to protect yourself and your loved ones on how you can identify these online con artists. By staying aware and cautious, you can defend against the tactics of cybercriminals and keep your digital life secure.

Learn more about the threats to rural hospitals at: nonprofits.TSI.microsoft.com/security-program-for-rural-hospital