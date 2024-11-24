Image

Five tips to plan a family-friendly winter getaway

Break from the cold-weather blues with a trip to the beach

Family Features

If your family suffers from the winter doldrums, a dose of sunshine may be just what they need. Give everyone something special to look forward to this year by planning a vacation that appeals to kids, parents and grandparents alike.

Leaving the country for breathtaking views and relaxation at the world’s beautiful beaches may provide the boost of vitamin D you need, but it also requires a little extra preparation compared to the average road trip. Ensure your memory-making excursion goes off without a hitch by doing the legwork in advance to avoid unnecessary stress.

Plan your winter getaway with these tips for an elevated experience.

Strategize for stress-free travel

As you prepare for your next adventure, planning ahead is essential to ensure a seamless experience, especially when traveling internationally and for long-haul trips. Whether you’re seeking a dreamy beachfront destination or a European vacation, collaborating with a travel advisor as your first step in the planning process can significantly enhance your trip since they provide expert help and ideas tailored to your preferences. One of the key advantages is that their services typically come at no cost to you, allowing you to relax while the experts handle everything from finding the best deals to managing essential travel requirements, such as country entry guidelines and passport regulations.

Discuss resort options

Once you’ve settled on a location, it’s time to go over the lodging options with your travel advisor. Whether you’re looking forward to digging your toes into the sand or craving a little adventure, it’s always best to identify what matters most for your trip. Researching resorts that offer a true “all-inclusive experience” can help ease stress and keep the focus on family fun. Consider stays at Sunscape Resorts & Spas, which offer features like a kid’s check-in experience, welcome treats, connecting rooms and more, all designed to “Press Play” on Unlimited-Fun. This way, your family’s needs and wants are covered – with best-in-class service, all-access restaurants, unlimited drinks and a supervised Explorer’s Club for Kids while teens have their own space at the Core Zone Teens Club.

One way to maximize your resort stay is to sign up for hotel loyalty programs, like World of Hyatt’s loyalty program, to earn rewards and benefits that can go toward free nights, exclusive member rates, upgrades and more. Plus, travel advisors who book directly can input your loyalty information to help ensure you get the most out of your getaway.

Ask your advisor for insights

Travel advisors commonly visit locations and resorts, so they know the destinations inside and out. Ask your advisor if he or she has traveled to your desired vacation spot and consider the expert advice offered, from must-have meals to recommended attractions and excursions.

Consider travel packages

One way to make memories that last a lifetime is to explore any special family packages that are available at the time of booking. For example, Sunscape Resorts & Spas is offering exhilarating getaways perfect for the kid in everyone with the Press Play on Fun package available through Dec. 20 for travel through Aug. 16, 2025.

It includes a delightful welcome amenity and exclusive gift, breakfast in bed, a reserved spot by the pool or beach and a family photo on the beach to capture all those smiles. The resorts take family fun to the next level in vibrant, colorful beachfront locations in Mexico, CuraÁao and the Dominican Republic.

Make a beach trip checklist

If you’ve ever traveled so much as an hour or two away from home, you know how important a checklist is to avoid leaving behind any must-haves. A trip to the beach calls for an entirely new set of essentials.

If you plan to spend time at the beach (or pool, for that matter), consider adding these items to your suitcase:

  • Swimsuits
  • Sunscreen
  • Bug spray
  • Hat and sunglasses
  • Beach- or pool-friendly shoes
  • Goggles
  • Books or magazines
  • Beach bag
  • Reusable water bottle or tumbler
  • Waterproof phone case
  • Cash for tips

To start your winter vacation planning, visit hyattinclusivecollection.com/en/resorts-hotels/sunscape.

Source: Hyatt Corporation

